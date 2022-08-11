Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs a break below $1,784 to extend the correction – Confluence Detector

- Gold price fails to capitalize on broad US dollar weakness and sluggish Treasury yields.
- US CPI data shows the first sign of peak inflation but not enough to dissuade hawkish Fed.
- XAU/USD bears could extend control below the key $1,784 support.
Gold price is keeping the corrective momentum intact, as it remains below the $1,800 mark. The bright metal is on its retreat from monthly highs of $1,808 after softer US inflation triggered a sharp sell-off in the dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Odds of a 75 bps September Fed rate hike have dropped to nearly 43% vs. 68% seen pre-inflation data release. The greenback is resuming its downtrend this Thursday, as markets continue to believe that a one-time softening in the price pressure is unlikely to dissuade the Fed from altering its monetary policy course. Therefore, the non-interest-bearing gold remains under pressure, helped by sluggish price action in the yields. Although the downside appears cushioned (for now) amid resurfacing US-China trade tensions and renewed covid lockdowns in some of the Chinese cities and towns.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Bear cross outweighs softer US inflation, 50 DMA support at risk
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price is challenging the $1,787 support, which is the SMA5 one-day and the previous day’s low.
The next crucial downside cap for XAU/USD is aligned at $1,784, the convergence of the SMA50 one-day and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Should sellers manage to find a strong foothold below the latter, a fresh drop towards the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week at $1,780 will be on the table.
The line in the sand for gold bulls is seen at the confluence of the SMA10 one-day and the pivot point one-day S2 at $1,775.
On the upside, Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1,792 guards the immediate upside, above which the $1,795 supply zone will be tested. That area is the intersection of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the previous week’s high and the pivot point one-week R1.
Bulls will then target the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1,800, bringing the monthly high of $1,808 back in sight.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0300 as dollar resumes post-US CPI decline
EUR/USD has jumped back above 1.0300 amid fresh weakness in the US dollar. Risk sentiment regains traction despite the US-Sino tensions and China's covid woes. Investors reassess the US inflation data and its impact on Fed rate hike expectations.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2200 ahead UK ministers’ meeting with energy firms
GBP/USD is paring losses to trade above 1.2200 in early European trading. The US dollar sees renewed selling amid the return of risk flows. The safe-haven dollar fails to capitalize on China-linked concerns. The UK ministers will meet major energy firms amid a deepening energy crisis.
Gold needs a break below $1,784 to extend the correction
Gold price fails to capitalize on broad US dollar weakness and sluggish Treasury yields. US CPI data shows the first sign of peak inflation but not enough to dissuade hawkish Fed. XAU/USD bears could extend control below the key $1,784 support.
Yes, Merge is bullish for Ethereum Classic price, but do you know when to get out?
ETC saw a shallow dip on August 2, but the recovery has been quicker. A resumption of the rally to $77.33 seems plausible before Merge, especially with appropriate momentum backing the move.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!