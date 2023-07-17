Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD loses the momentum above $1,950 following mixed Chinese data

- Gold loses momentum and holds above $1,950 in the Asian session.
- The upbeat US consumer confidence and mixed Chinese data lifted the US Dollar and might cap the upside for gold.
- Markets will take cues from the US Empire State Manufacturing Index and Retail Sales later this week.
Gold price struggles to gain traction and extends Friday’s retracement slide from the $1,965 area. The precious metal currently trades around $1,950 in the Asian session following the mixed Chinese data.
That said, the upbeat US consumer confidence helped the US Dollar recover above its lowest level since April 2022, dragging gold prices lower on Friday.
The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index rose to 72.6 from 64.4 in June, beating the market's expectation of 65.5. Additionally, US consumer prices climbed by 3.0% year on year, down from 4.0% previously, and the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 0.1%, down from 0.9% prior. Market participants anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) to be less hawkish in tightening monetary policy following an expected interest rate hike in the July 26 meeting. This, in turn, could be the headwind for the US Dollar and might cap the downside for gold.
On the Chinese front, the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data reported that the Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in at 6.3% annually, lower than predicted at 7.3% and 4.5% previously. At the same time, Industrial Production YoY increased by 4.4% from 3.5% the previous year, above the consensus of 2.7%.
Additionally, Retail Sales fell to 3.1% YoY from June, down from 12.7% previously and 3.2% expected by the market. The mixed economic figure helps gold to limit the loss. However, investors remain focused on the Chinese data. It’s worth noting that the fear of an economic slowdown in China could have a negative impact on the gold price as China is the biggest gold consumer.
The Fed enters its blackout period ahead of the July 25-26 meeting. Market participants will take cues from the US data. The Empire State Manufacturing Index and Retail Sales MoM from June will be due later this week. These data will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar price dynamic and help determine the next direction for gold prices.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1954.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1955.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1927.74
|Daily SMA50
|1954.5
|Daily SMA100
|1953.64
|Daily SMA200
|1872.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1963.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1950.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1963.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1955.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1958.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1949.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1943.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1936.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1962.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1969.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1250 as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1250, extending the pullback from the highest levels since February 2022 during the mid-Asian session on Monday. The pair is weighed down by a brief US Dollar recovery following last week's heavy sell-off.
GBP/USD bulls have the upper hand, ascending channel breakout in play
GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and consolidates in a range. Last week's breakout through a one-month-old ascending trend channel favours bullish traders. Any meaningful corrective decline might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Gold loses the momentum above $1,950 following mixed Chinese data
Gold price struggles to gain traction and extends Friday’s retracement slide from the $1,965 area. The precious metal currently trades around $1,950 in the Asian session following the mixed Chinese data. The upbeat US consumer confidence helped the US Dollar recover, dragging gold prices lower on Friday.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
Bitcoin has been stuck trading in a small range for more than three weeks, causing Ethereum and other altcoins to follow its lead. While XRP’s decision provided a respite, it was all but temporary. As the dust settled, most of the cryptocurrencies that pumped due to the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s decision retraced due to profit-taking.
China growth disappoints – US earnings in focus
The Chinese economy grew 6.3% in Q2 and that’s faster than a 4.5% growth in Q1 but lower than the market estimate of 7.3%. Now don’t be blindsided by the strong look of these numbers, because the latest figures were distorted by a low base effect last year when Shanghai and other big cities were in lockdown.