Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to reclaim $1914 amid risk-aversion theme

- Gold price is eyeing $1914.34 as investors prefer precious metal amid safe-haven appeal.
- The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after the latter declared a state of emergency.
- Investors are eyeing Thursday's US GDP and Initial Jobless Claims.
Gold price is set to reclaim Tuesday’s high at $1914.34 as the uncertainty in the market reaches ceilings amid the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The economy is bracing for high inflation in the coming trading sessions as escalating sanctions fall on Russia to punish it for violating international law may continue to push oil prices higher.
On Wednesday, Ukraine called its citizens back from Russia and declared a state of emergency. While, Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy, in the latest ominous signs for Ukrainians who fear an all-out Russian military onslaught, as per Reuters.
The lack of positive developments over the Russia-Ukraine tussle has put the investors on their toes and investors are very harsh on risk-sensitive assets.
The galloping volatility in the market has improved the safe-haven appeal and investors are pouring funds into the precious metal.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) surpasses 96.00 on expectations of improvement in US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers and Initial Jobless Claims, which are due on Thursday. An aggressive tightening policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March’s monetary policy meeting is losing momentum as the economy can go through tough times amid the expectation of the most destructive war since 1945.
Gold Technical Analysis
On a 15-minute scale, XAU/USD has retreated after kissing the trendline placed from Monday’s low of $1886.66. The precious metal is expected to extend gains towards Monday’s high at $1914.34. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is likely to strengthen bulls after overstepping 60.00.
Gold 15-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
