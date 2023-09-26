Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers near $1,910 with a negative bias, focus on US macros

Share:

Gold price looks to lose ground toward $1,900 amid US Dollar strengthens.

Traders are still pricing in the likelihood of the Fed's policy rates to be higher for an extended period.

Upbeat US Treasury yields are contributing support for the potential of the Greenback.

Gold price moves downward, trading lower around $1,910 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) continues to strengthen, partly due to cautious market sentiment and higher US Treasury yields.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers near 106.00 at the time of writing. The index marked its highest level on Monday since November. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note improved to 4.55%, a level that hasn't been observed since October 2007.

Moreover, the likelihood of high-interest rates persisting for a prolonged period is based on the resilience of the United States (US) economy, which is putting pressure on non-yielding assets like Gold.

According to Reuters, both US President Joe Biden and one of his senior advisers have issued warnings regarding the potential ramifications of a federal government shutdown. They expressed concerns that such a shutdown could result in widespread difficulties, including the loss of food benefits for nearly 7 million low-income women and children.

The statement suggests that there was a prior agreement between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy regarding government spending levels. However, it is noted that the Republican-controlled House of Representatives may attempt to pass significant budget cuts this week.

These proposed cuts would require approval by the Democratic-controlled Senate, which is expected to reject them. If both houses fail to reach an agreement on government spending, it could lead to a partial government shutdown by the following Sunday.

Investors will likely watch the macro releases such as US Consumer Confidence, Durable Goods Orders, Initial Jobless Claims and Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which are scheduled to be released later in the week.

These datasets may provide crucial insights into the inflationary pressures in the US economy and could impact the Fed's monetary policy, which could influence the price of Gold.