Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $4,150, with $4,210 in focus

Gold (XAU/USD) remains trading on a firm tone on Wednesday, with price action consolidating above the $4,150 resistance area. Lower US Treasury yields amid hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates further in December are weighing on the US Dollar and pushing the yieldless Gold higher.



On Wednesday, US Retail Sales disappointed, while producer prices remained steady, and consumer confidence deteriorated. In this context, investors have ramped up bets of a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in December, which is acting as a headwind for the US Dollar, and buoying precious metals.

Technical Analysis: Above $4,150, the target is 4,210

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Gold extends gains on Wednesday, with bulls trying to hold above a previous support, at $4,150 (November 14 low). The 4-Hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands comfortably above the 60 level, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence keeps trending higher beyond the zero level, posting green bars in the histogram, which hints at a moderate bullish momentum.

The pair bounced from the 78.2% Fibonacci retracement of the early November rally, at $4,000, and is trending higher. The move above $4,100 confirms that the bearish correction from the November peak is over, and bulls are now focusing on the November 14 high, at $4,210, ahead of the mentioned peak, at $4,045 (November 13 high).



On the downside, the mentioned $4,150 has been providing support during the European trading session, ahead of Tuesday’s low, near $4,100, and the November 21 and 24 lows between $4,025 and $4,040.