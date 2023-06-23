Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near multi-month low, remains vulnerable

- Gold price is seen consolidating its recent downfall to over a three-month low.
- a hawkish outlook by major central banks acts as a headwind for the commodity.
- The US Dollar preserves the overnight recovery gains and contributes to cap.
Gold price enters a bearish consolidation phase during the Asian session on Friday and oscillates in a narrow trading band near the $1,915-$1,916 area, just above its lowest level since March 16 touched the previous day.
Hawkish major central banks act as a headwind for Gold price
A slew of interest rate hikes and a more hawkish outlook by major central banks turn out to be a key factor that continues to act as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold price. In fact, the Bank of England (BoE), the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and Norges Bank all hiked their benchmark interest rates on Thursday. This comes on the back of a surprise 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) earlier this month. Moreover, the European Central Bank (ECB) last week lifted rates to the highest level in 22 years and projected further tightening to bring down inflation.
Modest US Dollar strength contributes to capping XAU/USD
Furthermore, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, during his two-day congressional testimony, reiterated that the central bank will likely raise interest rates again this year, albeit at a "careful pace", to combat stubbornly high inflation. Powell added that the Fed doesn't see rate cuts happening any time soon and is going to wait until it is confident that inflation is moving down to the 2% target. This, in turn, led to the overnight sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields, which is seen offering some support to the US Dollar (USD) and might further contribute to keeping a lid on the US Dollar-denominated Gold price.
Economic woes could lend support to the safe-haven metal
Investors, meanwhile, now seem worried about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This is evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets and helps limit the downside for the safe-haven precious metal, at least for the time being. The upside potential, however, seems limited, warranting some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for any meaningful recovery. Nevertheless, the Gold price remains on track to register heavy weekly losses and seems poised to extend its recent pullback from the all-time high, around the $2,080 region touched in May.
Traders now look to flash PMI prints for some impetus
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from the Eurozone, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (USD). The data will provide fresh cues about the global economic condition and drive demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the XAU/USD. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around Gold price on the last day of the week.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, this week's sustained break and acceptance below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the downside and supports prospects for further losses. Hence, a subsequent slide towards the $1,900 mark, en route to the $1,876-$1,875 area and the very important 200-day SMA around the $1,840 region, looks like a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, the $1,924-$1,925 zone now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $1,936 area and the 100-day SMA, currently around the $1,942 region. Any subsequent move beyond might continue to attract fresh supply and remain capped near the $1,962-$1,964 region. This is closely followed by resistance near the $1,970-$1,972 zone and the $1,983-$1,985 region. A sustained strength beyond the said barriers might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move, allowing the Gold price to surpass the $2,000 psychological mark and climb further towards the $2,010-$2,012 resistance.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1914.96
|Today Daily Change
|1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1913.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1951.15
|Daily SMA50
|1978.98
|Daily SMA100
|1942.1
|Daily SMA200
|1852.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1935.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1912.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1971.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1924.85
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1921.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1926.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1905.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1897.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1883.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1928.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1943.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1951.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the first weekly loss in five below 0.6800 on mixed Australia PMI numbers
AUD/USD renews intraday high at 0.6762 even as Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for June register mixed data on early Friday. The reason could be linked to the US Dollar’s consolidation amid recently mixed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) and Treasury officials.
EUR/USD: Bull cross prods sellers above 1.0940 support ahead of key PMIs
EUR/USD licks its wounds around mid-1.0900s after falling the most in two weeks as market players await the preliminary readings of June activity data from Germany, the Eurozone and the US on early Friday. The Euro pair also portrays a struggle amid mixed technical catalysts.
Gold hangs near multi-month low, remains vulnerable
Gold price is seen consolidating its recent downfall to over a three-month low. A hawkish outlook by major central banks acts as a headwind for the commodity. The US Dollar preserves the overnight recovery gains and contributes to cap.
Despite Uniswap price marking a 17% rally, investors' activity continues to decline
Uniswap price is doing well in comparison to other altcoins in the market whose bullish momentum that was just building up was destroyed by sudden corrections. Although UNI was among these tokens, it had still amassed enough bullishness to push through the bearish phase, but investors' skepticism seems to have the upper hand.
Chair Powell was not as hawkish as feared
Despite the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continuing to beat the hawkish drum during his second day of congressional testimony, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as investors lean into Tech and defensives and away from cyclicals.