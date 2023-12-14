Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD gains momentum below $2,040, eyes on the Chinese data

- Gold price trades in positive territory near $2,035 for the third consecutive day on the weaker USD.
- The dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) boost USD-denominated gold.
- World Bank said that China's economy would slow down next year, with annual growth dropping to 4.5% from 5.2% this year.
- China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales will be due ahead of the US PMI data.
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends the rally during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The softer US Dollar (USD) and lower US Treasury bond yield boost the yellow metal. The gold price currently trades around $2,035, gaining 0.02% on the day.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD against a weighted basket of currencies used by US trade partners, drops below the 102.00 mark. The Treasury yields edge lower, with the 10-year yield falling to 3.92%
The dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) drag the US Dollar (USD) lower and benefit USD-denominated gold. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep the benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a targeted range between 5.25% and 5.5%. Additionally, the committee’s dot-plot projection foresees three rate cuts in 2024, or half of what the markets had priced in 2024.
Data from the Census Bureau revealed on Thursday that US Retail Sales grew 0.3% in November from a 0.2% drop in October, better than the market expectation of 0.1%. The upbeat data suggests that the Fed is not likely to cut rates as quickly and as much as the markets now have priced in. However, the data failed to lift the Greenback against its rivals.
Apart from this, the World Bank said in a report released on Thursday that China's economy would slow down next year, with annual growth dropping to 4.5% from 5.2% this year, despite a recent recovery fueled by investments in factories and construction, as well as increased demand for services. The outlook is subject to considerable downside risks and highlights the need for government support to improve confidence in the economy.
Looking ahead, market players will monitor China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for November, which are expected to improve. Later on Friday, the US S&P Global PMI, Industrial Production, and NY Empire State Manufacturing Index will be released. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the gold price.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2038.71
|Today Daily Change
|14.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|2024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2010.99
|Daily SMA50
|1970.62
|Daily SMA100
|1941.76
|Daily SMA200
|1953.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2024.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1973.13
|Previous Weekly High
|2144.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|1994.71
|Previous Monthly High
|2052.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1931.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2004.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1992.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1989.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1955.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1938.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2041.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2058.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2092.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attracts some buyers near 0.6700 ahead of Chinese data
The AUD/USD hovers around 0.6700 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day as the US Dollar loses momentum. The dovish remarks from the Fed after the monetary policy meeting exert some selling pressure on the USD and create a tailwind for the pair.
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1000 after ECB, attention turns to PMIs Premium
EUR/USD is testing November highs, trading near 1.1000, holding onto recent gains. A sustained US Dollar weakness, a positive market mood and a hawkish hold from the ECB support the pair. On Friday, Global PMIs are due.
Gold gains momentum below $2,040, eyes on the Chinese data
Gold extends the rally during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The softer US Dollar and lower US Treasury bond yield boost the yellow metal. The XAU/USD price trades around $2,035, gaining 0.02% on the day.
Aave price could rise 7% as AAVE community approves ABE Governance V3 activation
Aave is on course to recover the ground lost beginning early December after the DeFi token’s price was rejected from a barricade that has proved formidable time and again. As the token makes another attempt north, new bullish fundamentals could make the cause a success.
A hawkish BoE followed by an uneventful ECB announcement
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both left rates on hold on Thursday but unlike following the announcement of their counterparts in the US, there were no fireworks.