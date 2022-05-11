Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD freezes around $1,850 on strong US CPI, DXY stable above 104.00

- Gold prices are stuck in a $14-range on upbeat US inflation.
- The DXY is sustaining above 104.00 as the odds of a rate hike by the Fed have bolstered.
- Higher US CPI at 8.3% indicates the Fed has a long way to go to ease price pressures.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) has frozen at around $1,852.00 after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April. The precious metal is oscillating in a minor range of $1,846.44-1,858.30 as investors are planning the next move after the higher-than-expected inflation figures. The US agency reported yearly inflation at 8.3% against the estimate of 8.1% while the core CPI figure has climbed to 6.3%, higher than the forecasts of 6%.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is getting prepared for a bumpy ride as soaring price pressures will demand more mega rate hikes from the central bank. No doubt, the odds of a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps) have also strengthened as surging inflationary pressures are required to get contained with extremely aggressive quantitative measures.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is establishing above 104.00 and is likely to remain topsy-turvy till it violates the 19-year high at 104.20 or breaks below the previous week’s low at 103.19. In today’s session, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) will remain in focus, which is expected to land at 10.7% on yearly basis.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, Gold prices have shown some signs of exhaustion on the downside. The bright metal has formed a Bullish Divergence. The asset formed a lower low at $1,832.09 while the momentum oscillator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) denied forming a lower low, which shows exhaustion in the downtrend. The RSI (14) has shifted to a 40.00-60.00 range from a bearish range of 20.00-40.00 but seeks more validation. Gold bulls are firmer above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,849.90.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1851.38
|Today Daily Change
|12.98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|1838.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1911.72
|Daily SMA50
|1933.22
|Daily SMA100
|1882.77
|Daily SMA200
|1835.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1835.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1909.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.44
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1846.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1854.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1827.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1797.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1857.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1876.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1887.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Gold freezes around $1,850 on strong US CPI, DXY stable above 104.00
