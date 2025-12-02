Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces selling pressure above $4,200 as US Dollar rebounds

Gold price (XAU/USD) is down 1% to near $4,180.00 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The yellow metal slumps after failing to hold above $4,200 as the US Dollar (USD) bounces back despite weak United States (US) ISM manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% higher to near 99.55. The USD Index recovered on Monday after revisiting the monthly low around 99.00.

Technically, a higher US Dollar makes the Gold price an expensive bet for investors.

On Monday, the US ISM reported that the Manufacturing PMI came in lower at 48.2 from estimates of 48.6 and the prior release of 48.7, signaling contraction in the manufacturing sector activity at a faster pace. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a contraction in the business activity. Also, sub-components of the Manufacturing PMI, such as Employment and New Orders Index, declined at a faster pace.

Broadly, the outlook of the Gold price remains firm as traders seem confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy announcement next week.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in December is 86.5%.

This week, investors will pay close attention to the US ADP Employment Change for November and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for September on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Gold technical Analysis

In the daily chart, XAU/USD trades around $4,190 during Tuesday’s European trading hours. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4,122.78 rises, with price holding above it to maintain a positive bias. Pullbacks toward the average would find support while its slope stays higher. RSI at 59, above 50, keeps bullish momentum intact despite easing from recent highs.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) bends to near 60.00, while the momentum will remain in play until it holds that level.

The 20-day EMA remains positively aligned, keeping dip-buying interest in play. The rising trend line from $3,933.90 underpins the bias, offering support near $4,093.03. A daily close below that line would flag a deeper pullback, while holding above it would leave scope for an extension of the advance.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)