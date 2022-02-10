Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes three-month-old $1,850 hurdle ahead of US inflation

- Gold takes the bids to refresh intraday high, extends four-day uptrend around fortnight top.
- US T-bond yields regain upside momentum as White House, Fedspeak propels US CPI chatters.
- High hopes from US inflation keep the risk of disappointment on table, suggesting further advances.
- Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers brace for the key day around a two-week high, picking up bids to $1,835 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The yellow metal recently cheered the downbeat US dollar and the market’s rush to traditional risk-safety amid inflation fears. However, the multi-day high Treasury yields challenge gold buyers ahead of crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, expected 7.3% YoY versus 7.0% prior.
Read: US Inflation Preview: Core CPI above 6% could spark next dollar rally
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild weekly gains around 95.55 while the US 10-year Treasury yields pause the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since July 2019, up one basis point (bp) near 1.93%, by the press time.
Also portraying the cautious sentiment in the market, as well as challenging gold buyers, is the steady S&P 500 Futures despite Wall Street’s upbeat performance on tech-rally and strong earnings, as well as mixed moves of the Asia-Pacific stocks.
Among the key catalysts, the latest comments from the White House and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) official take the front seat.
The White House (WH) conveyed expectations of a higher YoY inflation figure while also saying, “Its irrelevant month on month number will continue trending lower the rest of the year.” Following that, WH Economic Adviser Brian Deese said that he sees reason to think that factors boosting inflation will moderate over time.
On the other hand, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester supported the March rate hike while Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Wednesday he is hopeful that they will start to see a decline in inflation. Fed’s Bostic also said, "Leaning toward the need for a fourth interest rate increase in 2022."
It should be noted, however, that the sluggish prints of the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, challenge the Fed hawks and keep gold buyers hopeful.
Elsewhere, the recent escalation in the US-China trade tussles and fears over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seems to take a back seat for now as markets await US CPI figures for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Gold advances inside a three-month-old symmetrical triangle, piercing a six-week-long horizontal area of late.
Adding to the upside bias is the metal’s successful trading above 200-DMA and a five-week-old horizontal area amid recently firmer MACD signals and RSI.
That said, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September-November upside, near $1,841, acts as an intermediate halt during the run-up to the stated triangle’s resistance line around $1,850.
In a case where gold buyers manage to cross the $1,850 hurdle, January’s top near $1,853 will test the upside momentum targeting a late 2021 peak of $1,877.
On the flip side, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond $1,830, a break of which will direct gold sellers towards the 200-DMA level near $1,806.
Following that, 50% Fibo. level and the triangle’s support, respectively around $1,800 and $1,787, will be crucial for gold bears to retake control.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1833.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1833.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1818.91
|Daily SMA50
|1806.02
|Daily SMA100
|1798.51
|Daily SMA200
|1806.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1835.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1824.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.62
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1831.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1828.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1815.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1837.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1842.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1849.01
