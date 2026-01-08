German Factory Orders rebound sharply by 5.6% MoM in November vs. -1% expected

Germany's Factory Orders unexpectedly rebounded in November, suggesting that the country’s manufacturing sector activity continues to gain momentum, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday.

Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ jumped by 5.6% in November after rising by a revised 1.6% in October. Data beat the estimated 1% decline.

Germany’s Industrial Orders surged by a whopping 10.5% year-over-year (YoY) in November, as against the previous drop of 0.7%.

FX implications

The Euro (EUR) has found some support from the strong German data, with EUR/USD trading marginally higher on the day near 1.1685, as of writing.