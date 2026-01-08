TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

German Factory Orders rebound sharply by 5.6% MoM in November vs. -1% expected

German Factory Orders rebound sharply by 5.6% MoM in November vs. -1% expected
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Germany's Factory Orders unexpectedly rebounded in November, suggesting that the country’s manufacturing sector activity continues to gain momentum, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday.

Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ jumped by 5.6% in November after rising by a revised 1.6% in October. Data beat the estimated 1% decline.

Germany’s Industrial Orders surged by a whopping 10.5% year-over-year (YoY) in November, as against the previous drop of 0.7%.

FX implications

The Euro (EUR) has found some support from the strong German data, with EUR/USD trading marginally higher on the day near 1.1685, as of writing.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.02%0.05%-0.13%0.13%0.32%0.30%-0.04%
EUR0.02%0.06%-0.11%0.14%0.33%0.31%-0.03%
GBP-0.05%-0.06%-0.15%0.08%0.27%0.25%-0.09%
JPY0.13%0.11%0.15%0.23%0.43%0.38%0.06%
CAD-0.13%-0.14%-0.08%-0.23%0.20%0.17%-0.18%
AUD-0.32%-0.33%-0.27%-0.43%-0.20%-0.01%-0.35%
NZD-0.30%-0.31%-0.25%-0.38%-0.17%0.01%-0.34%
CHF0.04%0.03%0.09%-0.06%0.18%0.35%0.34%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains below 1.1700 amid weakening momentum

EUR/USD remains below 1.1700 amid weakening momentum

EUR/USD remains steady after four days of losses, trading around 1.1680 during the Asian hours on Thursday. On the daily chart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 42.6 (neutral-bearish) indicates weakening momentum after slipping below the 50 midline. RSI staying sub-50 would keep bears engaged and limit recovery attempts.

GBP/USD flat lines above 1.3450 as traders eye US jobs data

GBP/USD flat lines above 1.3450 as traders eye US jobs data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note around 1.3465 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. Markets turn cautious as traders await the upcoming key US economic data this week. The weekly US Initial Jobless Claims report is due later in the day ahead of the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls reading. 

Gold selling pressure persists as traders lock in profits ahead of US NFP report

Gold selling pressure persists as traders lock in profits ahead of US NFP report

Gold remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day and slides back closer to the overnight swing low during the Asian session on Thursday. The downtick lacks any fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. 

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders. The technical outlook for the PI token remains bearish, with a risk of a cross below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average. 

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers