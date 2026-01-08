German Factory Orders rebound sharply by 5.6% MoM in November vs. -1% expected
Germany's Factory Orders unexpectedly rebounded in November, suggesting that the country’s manufacturing sector activity continues to gain momentum, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Thursday.
Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ jumped by 5.6% in November after rising by a revised 1.6% in October. Data beat the estimated 1% decline.
Germany’s Industrial Orders surged by a whopping 10.5% year-over-year (YoY) in November, as against the previous drop of 0.7%.
FX implications
The Euro (EUR) has found some support from the strong German data, with EUR/USD trading marginally higher on the day near 1.1685, as of writing.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|0.13%
|0.32%
|0.30%
|-0.04%
|EUR
|0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.11%
|0.14%
|0.33%
|0.31%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.15%
|0.08%
|0.27%
|0.25%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.15%
|0.23%
|0.43%
|0.38%
|0.06%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|-0.23%
|0.20%
|0.17%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|-0.32%
|-0.33%
|-0.27%
|-0.43%
|-0.20%
|-0.01%
|-0.35%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|-0.31%
|-0.25%
|-0.38%
|-0.17%
|0.01%
|-0.34%
|CHF
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.09%
|-0.06%
|0.18%
|0.35%
|0.34%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.