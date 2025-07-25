Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends losing streak amid easing global trade fears

- Gold price slides to near $3,340 as tensions surrounding the global trade flow have eased.
- The US and the EU are expected to strike a tariff deal soon.
- Investors expect the Fed to leave interest rates steady next week.
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its losing streak for the third trading day on Friday. The precious metal faces a sharp selling pressure as fears of disruption in the global trade flow have diminished, with the United States (US) remaining on a path to close a number of bilateral deals with its trading partners ahead of the August 1 tariff deal.
This week, Washington reached a trade agreement with Japan, which is one of its key trading partners, and a report from the Financial Times (FT) has shown that it will also finalize a tariff pact with the European Union (EU).
The scenario of the US striking trade agreements with its key trading partners suggests that the impact of the tariff policy introduced by President Donald Trump is not as unfavorable for the economy as it appeared earlier.
Theoretically, easing global trade tensions diminishes demand for safe-haven assets, such as Gold.
Meanwhile, a further recovery move in the US Dollar (USD) has also weighed on the Gold price. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 97.70. Technically, a higher US Dollar makes the Gold an expensive bet for investors.
Going forward, investors will focus on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision, which will be announced on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is certain to leave interest rates in the current range of 4.25%-4.50%.
The scenario of the Fed holding interest rates at higher levels bodes poorly for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price faces selling pressure after failing to break the Symmetrical Triangle formation on the upside – a move that often leads to volatility expansion. The upward-sloping border of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from the May 15 low of $3,120.83, while its downward-sloping border is plotted from the April 22 high around $3,500
The precious metal slides to near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $3,355. A downside move by the Gold price below the same will turn the near-term trend to bearish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting selling pressure at higher levels.
The Gold price would fall towards the round-level support of $3,200 and the May 15 low at $3,121, if it breaks below the May 29 low of $3,245.
Looking up, the Gold price will enter uncharted territory if it breaks above the psychological level of $3,500 decisively. Potential resistances would be $3,550 and $3,600.
Gold daily chart
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.1750 after German IFO data
EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1750 in European trading on Friday. Looming uncertainty over the US-EU trade deal and a minor US Dollar bounce limit the pair. Meanwhile, disappointing German IFO sentiment data fail to affect the Euro. US Durable Goods Orders data are next in focus.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500 after weak UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades slightly below 1.3500 in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose at a softer pace than expected in June, making it difficult for Pound Sterling to stage a rebound.
Gold price struggles to lure buyers, languishes near weekly low on stronger USD
Gold price attracts sellers for the third straight day amid some follow-through USD strength. Trade optimism remains supportive of the upbeat mood and undermines the precious metal. The Fed uncertainty could cap the USD and help limit losses for the non-yielding commodity.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple could correct further on fading bullish momentum
Bitcoin price continues to trade within a tight consolidation range on Friday, suggesting a pause in bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple have slid nearly 3% and 10%, respectively, so far this week. Traders should be cautious as the momentum indicators of these cryptocurrencies show signs of fading bullish momentum.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.