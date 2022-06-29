- Gold reversed from two-day highs and is back near weekly lows.
- US dollar rises across the board following comments from Portugal.
Gold prices dropped sharply during the American session, erasing daily gains. XAU/USD peaked at $1833, the highest level in two days and then turned lower, falling to $1814, slightly above the daily low of $1811.
The reversal took place amid a rally of the US dollar. The DXY jumped toward 105.00, the highest level in a week. It is rising for the second day in a row as market concerns remain in place.
US yields eased on Wednesday even as central bankers offered a hawkish tone from Portugal where the European Central Bank is having its annual meeting. Fed Chair Powell warned about the risk to the economy from higher interest rates; however made it clear the biggest risk is losing price stability. ECB President Lagarde said they will consider the “anti-fragmentation” tool at the July meeting.
Short-term outlook
The bounce from $1811 weakened before reaching at $1835, a short-term downtrend line. A break above the mentioned level should open the doors to more gains, targeting initially $1845 and then levels above $1850.
While under $1835 the outlook is biased to the downside, with rising risks of more losses below the 20-Simple Moving Average in four-hour charts (currently at $1825).
XAU/USD is testing $1815 and below attention would turn to $1811 (June 29 low) and then to $1804 (June 14 low), the last defense of $1800.
Techincal levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1817.32
|Today Daily Change
|-2.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1820
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.5
|Daily SMA50
|1855.57
|Daily SMA100
|1892.07
|Daily SMA200
|1844.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1829.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1818.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1822.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1825.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1815.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1811.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1826.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1833.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
