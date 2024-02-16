Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges higher to near $2,010 amid risk aversion

- Gold price gains ground ahead of the release of the US PPI and Consumer Sentiment Index.
- The overnight surge in Wall Street could limit the advance of Gold prices.
- Gold garners attention from buyers following the weakening of the US Dollar in response to softer Retail Sales data reported on Thursday.
Gold price extends its gains for the second session, trading higher around $2,010 per troy ounce during the European session on Friday. The precious metal attracts some buyers amid risk aversion sentiment before the release of key economic data from the United States (US), particularly Producer Price Index (PPI) data and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
The overnight surge in Wall Street could be attributed to the market optimism as no rate adjustment is viewed by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its upcoming meetings in March and May, which could have limited the advance of Gold prices. However, the CME FedWatch Tool shows a 52% likelihood of a 25 bps rate cut in June.
The softer US Retail Sales data on Thursday weakened the Greenback, which in turn, underpinned the Gold prices. US Retail Sales (MoM) decreased 0.8% in January against the market expectation of 0.1% decline and the previous 0.4% increase. Meanwhile, Retail Sales Control Group declined by 0.4%, against the previous increase of 0.6%.
However, the US Initial Jobless Claims report for the week ending on February 9 showed a print of 212K, against the anticipated consistency at 220K. These figures, combined with the positive Consumer Inflation released on Tuesday, might have helped mitigate potential losses for the US Dollar.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael W. Bostic seeks progress in addressing inflation, albeit with potential bumps along the way. Bostic indicated that if inflation were to recede more rapidly, he would reassess his interest rates outlook.
XAU/USD: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|2007.22
|Today Daily Change
|2.76
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|2004.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2024.34
|Daily SMA50
|2031.33
|Daily SMA100
|1994.31
|Daily SMA200
|1965.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2008.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1990.32
|Previous Weekly High
|2044.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|2014.92
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|2001.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2001.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1997.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1993.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1983.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1975.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2011.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2019.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2029.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
