- Gold attracts some haven flows amid the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- Retreating US bond yields also benefits the non-yielding metal, though the upside remains capped.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the USD and act as a headwind ahead of the FOMC decision.
Gold catches some bids during the early European session and climbs to a fresh daily high, around the $1,676 region, reversing a major part of the previous day's losses. The uptick is sponsored by reviving demand for safe-haven assets, though strong follow-through US dollar buying continues to cap gains for the XAU/USD.
Against the backdrop of concerns about a deeper global economic downturn, the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict drives some haven flows towards gold. In the latest development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The anti-risk flow is reflected by an intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which is seen as another factor benefitting the non-yielding gold. That said, expectations that the Fed will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path and raise rates at a faster pace should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields.
In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will deliver another supersized 75 bps rate increase at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. This remains supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the USD, which might also contribute to keeping a lid on the dollar-denominated gold.
Furthermore, investors also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and might prefer to move to the sidelines heading into the key central bank event risk. Market participants will look for fresh clues about the future rate-hike path. Hence, the focus will be on the updated economic projections and the so-called dot plot.
Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should help determine the next leg of a directional move for gold.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1671.2
|Today Daily Change
|6.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1664.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1709.6
|Daily SMA50
|1734.87
|Daily SMA100
|1781.6
|Daily SMA200
|1830.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1679.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1660.03
|Previous Weekly High
|1735.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1654.17
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1667.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1672.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1656.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1648.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1637.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1676.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1687.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1695.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
