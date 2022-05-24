Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases back to $1,850 on anxious markets, PMIs, Fed’s Powell in focus

- Gold renews intrdaay low while reversing from fortnight top, probes four-day uptrend.
- Week-start optimism fades on hawkish Fedspeak, USTR Tai’s comments.
- Cautious mood ahead of preliminary PMIs for May, speech from Powell also probe bulls.
- Quad Summit, China’s covid conditions are extra catalysts to keep eyes on for fresh impulse.
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles for clear directions as it retreats from a two-week high during a lackluster Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the precious metal’s inaction around $1,850, close to the daily low near $1,850 by the press time, can be linked with the recently sour sentiment and the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.70% intraday and the US 10-year Treasury yields fall 1.8 basis points (bps) to 2.84%, as recently hawkish Fedspeak joins fresh fears concerning the US-China trade war.
Comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly and Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George seem to have triggered the latest risk-off mood. “I think that we can weather this storm, get the interest rate up...price stability restored and still leave Americans with jobs a plentiful and with growth expanding as we expect it to," said Fed’s Daly during an interview with Fox News on Monday. On the same line, Fed’s George expects the US central bank to lift its target interest rate to about 2% by August.
Elsewhere, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai poured cold water on the face of expectations that the Sino-American jitters will be eased soon, at least for the trade concerns. The US diplomat said, “We're still working on next actions with China,” while turning down the optimism triggered by US President Joe Biden’s comments suggesting a reversal of the Trump-era tariffs on China.
It’s worth observing that the cautious mood ahead of the Quad Summit in Tokyo and the preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs for May, as well as a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, also weigh on the gold price.
Looking forward, gold buyers will wait for upbeat US data and confirmation of a 50 bps rate hike from Fed’s Powell for return. In the absence of this, the metal prices become vulnerable to reverse the latest corrective pullback from a four-month low.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Loses steam amid a better market mood
Technical analysis
Despite the latest inaction, gold price seesaws inside a weekly rising channel while keeping the previous week’s upside break of the 200-HMA, portraying the traders’ bullish bias.
That said, the stated channel’s upper line and a downward sloping resistance line from April 29, respectively near $1,870 and $1,878, restrict short-term upside moves of gold prices.
Alternatively, a convergence of the 200-HMA and support line of the aforementioned bullish channel, close to $1,833-30, appears a tough nut to crack for sellers.
Overall, gold’s gradual recovery remains intact even as the buyers await fresh catalysts.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1852.07
|Today Daily Change
|-1.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1853.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1856.64
|Daily SMA50
|1906.99
|Daily SMA100
|1884.8
|Daily SMA200
|1838.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.47
|Previous Daily Low
|1843.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1786.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1857.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1852.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1843.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1832.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1821.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1864.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1875.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1886.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7100 on souring risk sentiment
AUD/USD is holding lower ground below 0.7100 after dismal Australian PMIs. Investors remain unnerved after top US banks slashed China's 2022 GDP forecasts. The late US tech sell-off and US-Sino tensions over Taiwan also weigh on the aussie.
EUR/USD: Bulls are taking over through key daily resistance
EUR/USD bulls have moved in and have begun a mitigation process. The price imbalance between recent highs and towards 1.10 is compelling. The euro has caught a bid on a combination of the market's pivot towards the ECB and refreshed hawkish sentiment.
Gold eases back to $1,850 on anxious markets, PMIs, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold struggles for clear directions as it retreats from a two-week high during a lackluster Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal’s inaction around $1,850, can be linked with the recently sour sentiment and the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events.
Investors are unhappy as the Shiba Inu price continues to decay
Shiba Inu price could be deemed a crypto underperformer if market conditions persist. Continual diminishing returns are a probable outcome for the notorious meme coin. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001850.
Zoom Video Communications stock rallies 19% after raising guidance
Zoom Video reported terrific earnings after the close on Monday. Zoom (ZM) stock exploded 19% afterhours on Monday after the video conferencing company delivered results for the quarter ending April 30 that impressed the market.