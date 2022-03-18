Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops though remains above $1930 amid a positive market mood

- The yellow metal is set to finish the week with losses is down almost 3%.
- Russia-Ukraine talks stuck as postures of both sides stand unchanged.
- Fed’s Bullard and Waller favor 50-basis points increases at the bank’s benchmark rate.
- Fed’s Kashkari expects neutral rates at 2%, while the balance-sheet reduction would have to be at double of previously QT.
Gold (XAU/USD) drops for the third time in the week amid a mixed market mood courtesy of continuing talks between Russia-Ukraine, inflation woes, and central bank tightening, keeping investors leaning towards safety assets. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1929 a troy ounce.
Market mood is fluctuating, though of late improved. European equities closed the session in the green, while its North American counterparts are recording gains. The greenback holds its reins, with the US Dollar Index above 98.19 up in the day 0.22%, a headwind for the non-yielding metal, despite that US Treasury yields are falling.
Russia-Ukraine peace talks continue, though hostilities remain. Given mixed signals from both sides, discussions appear to be stuck on a mid-point with no advancement. Although reports from Russia said that Russia – Ukraine’s posture regarding neutrality and not joining NATO are closely aligned, reports from Ukraine said that are intended to provoke tension in media, as Ukraine’s stance of a ceasefire, withdrawal of troops, and strong security guarantees are not negotiable.
Elsewhere, in the middle of the week, the Federal Reserve hiked rates 25 basis points with an 8-1 vote, with St. Louis Fed President Bullard being the dissenter. On Friday, Bullard said that he wanted the US central bank to implement a balance-sheet reduction plan while recommending the FOMC to “try to achieve a level of policy rate above 3% this year.” Later, Fed Governor Chris Waller said he favors 50 bps increases in the “near future” while emphasizing that current data “is screaming” for 50 basis points hikes.
Continuing the Fed speaking parade, Minnesota Fed’s Kashkari commented that he sees a neutral rate at 2%. If inflation persists, the US central bank would have to raise rates above neutral. Regarding the Quantitative Tightening (QT) he expected the Fed to tighten at double of the pace of previously reduction.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket featured Existing Home Sales for February came at 6.02M lower than the 6.1M foreseen, while the Consumer Board (CB) Leading Index rose by 0.3%, higher than the 0.2% estimated.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1926.89
|Today Daily Change
|-15.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|1942.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1942.21
|Daily SMA50
|1873.1
|Daily SMA100
|1838.95
|Daily SMA200
|1813.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1949.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1923.33
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1958.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1939.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1933.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1927.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1912.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1900.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1953.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1965.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1980.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
