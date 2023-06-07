Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops sharply below $1,960 as USD Index extends recovery

- Gold price has attempted a downside break of the consolidation formed above $1,960.00 amid a recovery in the USD Index.
- The expectations of a temporary pause in the policy-tightening spell by the Fed have soared due to weak US Services PMI.
- Gold price is consolidating in a range of $1,932-1,985 for the past three weeks.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a sharp drop to near $1,960.00 in the European session. The precious metal is trying to come out of the woods. A minor sell-off in the Gold price has been propelled by a recovery extension in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
S&P500 futures have carry-forwarded nominal gains added in Asia to the London session. The market mood is quite cheerful as investors are anticipating that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is going to consider a neutral interest rate policy stance thoroughly for June’s monetary policy.
The expectations of a temporary pause in the policy-tightening spell by the Fed have soared after the United States Services PMI, reported by the ISM agency, hardly managed to dodge contraction. The economic data was marginally above the 50.0 threshold. Subdued service sector and contracting factory activities are pushing the United States economy aggressively toward a recession.
The US Dollar Index has rebounded to near 104.25 despite the street is anticipating that divergence in Fed’s interest rate policy with other global central banks will drop as the former is likely to keep rates steady while others are preparing for a fresh interest rate hike. The yields offered on 10-year US government bonds have also rebounded marginally above 3.66%.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is consolidating in a range of $1,932-1,985 for the past three weeks on a four-hour. The precious metal is struggling in delivering a decisive move amid an absence of a potential trigger. Broadly, horizontal support is plotted from March 15 high at $1,937.39. The magical 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,975.47 is acting as a strong barrier for the Gold bulls.
An oscillation in the 40.00-60.00 territory by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) indicates a non-directional performance.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1958.95
|Today Daily Change
|-4.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1963.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1974.4
|Daily SMA50
|1991.22
|Daily SMA100
|1940
|Daily SMA200
|1837.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1966.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1954.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1983.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.12
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1961.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1959.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1956.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1949.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1944.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1968.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1973.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1980.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
