Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops from 7-week high  as US economic data fuels Fed rate hike fears

- US Initial Unemployment Claims data came in at 228K, better than forecasts and previous figures of 240K and 237K, respectively.
- US Existing Home Sales for June declined by 3.3%, with sales at 4.16M, below both the May figures of 4.3M and analyst forecasts of 4.2M.
- Market odds for a Fed rate hike beyond the July meeting increase to 32.2%, up from last week’s 19.8%, as per the CME FedWatch Tool.
Gold price slides from 7-week highs at $1,987.42, as economic data from the United States (US) reignited fears the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would remain tightening conditions past the July meeting. Hence, US Treasury bond yields soared, a headwind for the yellow metal. The XAU/USD is exchanging hands at $1,969.30, down 0.35%.
Gold prices face headwinds as stronger-than-expected US labor market data reinvigorates US rate hike expectations
XAU/USD turned downwards after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that unemployment claims came at 228K, below estimates, and prior’s week, 240K, and 237K, respectively. Although Continuing Claims rose by 33K to 1.754M from 1.721M, the data portray a robust labor market, meaning the Fed would need to act and maintain rates “higher for longer.”
Other data showed the US housing market decelerated, as Existing Home Sales dived -3.3% in June, with sales coming at 4.16M beneath the 4.3M in May and missing 4.2M forecasts.
Given the backdrop, traders are reassessing whether the Fed would raise rates after next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting as market participants have priced in a 25 bps hike to 5.25%-5.50%.
According to CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 32.2% chance of the Fed increasing rates to 5.50%-5.75%, from one week 19.8% odds.
Consequently, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY), the greenback rose, climbing 0.56% at 100.850, underpinned by high US Treasury bond yields. The US 10-year Treasury note is gaining ten basis points (bps) and yields 3.852%, while US Real Yields, as portrayed by 10-year TIPS, advance five bps to 1.580%.
Therefore, Gold is doomed for the rest of the session as traders await another round of incoming US data. Fears of a worldwide economic slowdown could trigger flows toward safe-haven assets, which could bolster the yellow metal’s appeal. Nevertheless, traders should note that higher US Real yields could dent XAU’s flows in favor of the US Dollar.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, XAU/USD is trading neutral to upward biased, as strong resistance around $1985 was difficult to overcome. Prices began trending toward a downslope resistance trendline drawn from May highs, which turned support at around $1,960/70, halting Gold’s drop. If prices extend beyond the latter, key support levels would emerge at the confluence of the 50 and 20-day EMAs a $1,948/47, followed by the 100-day EMA at $1,938.35. Conversely, if XAU/USD surpasses $1,985, that could pave the way to test $2,000.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1970.49
|Today Daily Change
|-6.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1976.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1932.33
|Daily SMA50
|1951
|Daily SMA100
|1958.19
|Daily SMA200
|1876.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1981.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1969.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1963.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1974.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1976.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1970.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1964.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1959.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1981.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1987.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1993.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
