Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drifts higher above $3,050 amid escalating US-China trade tensions

Gold price gains momentum to near $3,080 in Thursday’s early Asian session.

Trump announced a stay on tariffs for all countries except China.

Traders brace for the US CPI inflation data, which will be released later on Thursday.

The Gold price (XAU/USD) edges higher to around $3,080 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The safe-haven demand amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China provides some support to the precious metal.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he authorized a 90-day pause on new tariffs for most US trade partners to 10% to allow trade negotiations with those countries. However, Trump raised the tariffs imposed on imports from China to 125% “effective immediately” due to the “lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.”

The economic uncertainty and the fears that Trump’s tariff policies would trigger inflation and dampen economic growth boost the Gold price, a traditional safe-haven asset. "Ultimately gold continues to be seen as a hedge against instability here. We got a situation where tariffs are becoming a big problem, and you have inflationary expectations going higher, and that's manifested by higher yields," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Traders will keep an eye on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report, which is due later on Thursday. Any sign of a hotter-than-expected outcome, could lift the Greenback and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term.





(This story was corrected at 06:10 GMT to say that Gold price gains momentum to near $3,080 in Thursday’s early Asian session, not Wednesday’s late American session.)