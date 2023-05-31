Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD defends $1950 as US yields drop ahead of US job data and Fed’s Beige Book

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • Gold price has defended its crucial support around $1,950.00, supported by weak US Treasury yields.
  • The USD Index has delivered a V-shape recovery after defending the crucial support of 104.00 amid hawkish Fed bets.
  • Gold price has turned sideways around $1,960.00 after delivering a breakout of the Falling Wedge pattern.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has shown some recovery after defending its close support of $1,950.00 in the Tokyo session. Broadly, the precious metal is consolidating in a range of $1,953-1,960 as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Employment data.

S&P500 futures have added more losses in Asia, portraying a decline in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has delivered a V-shape recovery after defending the crucial support of 104.00.

Investors should note that Gold price has managed to defend the downside despite extreme strength in the US Dollar bulls. The Gold price is being supported by falling US Treasury yields. Growing optimism about a clear passage for the novel US debt-ceiling proposal in Congress has weighed heavily on the US Treasury yields. The yields offered on 10-year US government bonds have dropped 3.68%.

A conservative approach should be taken as the Gold price could face pressure considering the strength of the US Dollar and deepening expectations of one more interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Going forward, US JOTLS Job Openings data and the release of Fed’s Beige Book will be keenly watched. According to the estimates, total job openings have dropped to 9.375M vs. the former release of 9.59M.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price has turned sideways around $1,960.00 after delivering a breakout of the Falling Wedge chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. A breakout of the aforementioned pattern indicates a bullish reversal. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,953.36 is providing a cushion to the Gold bulls.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is making efforts for shifting into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. An occurrence of the same will be followed by activation of the bullish momentum.

Gold two-hour chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1959.18
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1959.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1991.79
Daily SMA50 1991.7
Daily SMA100 1936.74
Daily SMA200 1832.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1963.56
Previous Daily Low 1932.12
Previous Weekly High 1985.3
Previous Weekly Low 1936.77
Previous Monthly High 2048.75
Previous Monthly Low 1949.83
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1951.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1944.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 1939.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1920.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 1908.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1971.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 1983.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 2002.63

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0650 in European trading. Dismal China's Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety support the safe-haven US Dollar while markets pare ECB rate hike bets after softer French inflation data. German inflation data, Fedspeak and US House vote eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2350 amid firmer US Dollar

GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2350 amid firmer US Dollar

GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in the European session. Markets stay jittery amid China growth worries and ahead of the US House vote on the debt deal. Hawkish Fed's Mester underpins the ongoing US Dollar upsurge. More Fedspeak in focus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors

Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors

Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.

Gold News

BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust

BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust

Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.

Read more

Risk off flow into month end

Risk off flow into month end

We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures