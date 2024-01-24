Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD declines ahead of packed Thursday

- XAU/USD suffered from a strong downward pull, closing at $2,013.
- The US will release PCE data from December and Q4 GDP preliminary estimations on Thursday.
- Despite the negative action, pair holds above 100 and 200-day SMAs, hinting toward bull's control in longer run.
On Wednesday's session, the XAU/USD was spotted at $2,013 following a sturdy 0.80% downward movement. The daily chart manifests a neutral to bullish stance, however, bulls are are in command in the overall trend. Meanwhile, on a shorter timeframe, the four-hour chart displays more discernible negative action. Fundamentally speaking rising US yields ahead of key economic indicators from the US seemed to have weakened the metal.
In that sense, as the markets await fresh catalysts to continue placing their bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) easing cycle, US yields are holding their ground, suggesting that markets are now not so confident at the bank will rush to start easing. In that sense, if yields rise, it tends to weaken the non-yielding metals as interest rates are often seen as the cost of holding metals.
Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and the preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due on Thursday, will set the pace of the markets as they will give markets more guidance on the Fed’s easing calendar.
XAU/USD levels to watch
The daily chart indicators reveal a complex scenario where both bears and bulls are battling to command the market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing a negative trajectory and dwelling in the bearish sector indicates a certain selling momentum. Simultaneously, the red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are rising, suggesting increased bearish momentum. However, the pair remains above both the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), pointing to an enduring overall bullish stronghold, despite a failing grip on the 20-day SMA.
Taking a shorter-term look at the four-hour chart, the scenario appears more tilted towards a bearish outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points down in the negative sphere reflecting the mounting selling pressure. The escalating red bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) confirm the growing bearish momentum. This tendency indicates that the bears are fortifying their position in the near term, leading to the bulls struggling to regain footing.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2012.42
|Today Daily Change
|-16.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|2028.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2040
|Daily SMA50
|2026.99
|Daily SMA100
|1975.53
|Daily SMA200
|1964.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2037.95
|Previous Daily Low
|2019.68
|Previous Weekly High
|2058.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|2001.9
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2030.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2026.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2019.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2010.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2001.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2037.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2047.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2056.16
XAU/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seems to have moved into a consolidative phase
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick, although its price action remained stuck within a rangebound theme despite the favourable risk-on mood.
EUR/USD regains some shine prior to ECB
EUR/USD advances markedly after two daily pullbacks in a row, although a convincing breakout of the 1.0900 barrier remains elusive for the time being.
Gold plunges with renewed US Dollar demand
Gold came under bearish pressure and turned negative on the day below $2,020 in the American session on Wednesday. Upbeat PMI readings from the US helped the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retrace its daily decline and weighed on XAU/USD.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC defies respectable correction, restores above $40,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is attempting a recovery barely 24 hours after speculation of a “respectable correction” that was expected to send BTC to the $35,000 range. Ethereum (ETH) price is yet to heed BTC’s cue, while Ripple (XRP) appears to have bottomed out.
Tomorrow is the big day: The ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP
The Bank of Canada meets today but no change is forecast. We also get the US flash purchasing managers indices, but tomorrow is the big day, with the ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP, which will contain data on consumption and thus on inflation.