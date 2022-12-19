“Market participants will pay close attention to risk mood. Following the dismal performance of Wall Street’s main indexes, investors could look to take advantage of low prices, opening the door for the infamous ‘Santa rally.’ In case major equity indices in the US start pushing higher, XAU/USD will gather bullish momentum.”

“Ahead of the weekend, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the PCE Price Index figures for November. On a monthly basis, Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise by 0.4%. If the monthly figure falls below the market consensus, Gold could gain traction given the market feedback to soft CPI figures. On the other hand, a stronger-than-forecast monthly Core PCE inflation should have the opposite effect and weigh on XAU/USD.”

“The Conference Board will release the Consumer Confidence Index data for December on Wednesday. In November, the one-year inflation rate expectation component of the survey rose to 7.2% from 6.9% in October. Another increase in that component should help the US T-bond yields edge higher and weigh on XAU/USD and vice versa.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.