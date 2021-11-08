Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited

- Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to a two-month top.
- Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal.
- The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Gold witnessed a modest intraday pullback from two-month tops touched earlier this Monday and dropped to the $1,813-12 region during the early part of the European session. This marked the first day of a negative move in the previous three sessions and was sponsored by a goodish rebound in US Treasury bond yields, which tend to drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
The Fed last week stuck to its transitory inflation narrative and indicated that policymakers were in no rush to hike borrowing costs. Investors, however, seem convinced that the US central bank would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, triggered a fresh leg up in the US bond yields and acted as a tailwind for the US dollar, which was seen as another factor that weighed on the dollar-denominated gold.
Meanwhile, the cautious mood around the global equity markets provided support to the safe-haven precious metal and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for now. Nevertheless, gold, seems to have snapped a two day winning streak and remains at the mercy of the US bond yields. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders will take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks later during the US session.
The focus, however, will remain on the latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. The CPI print will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the likely timing of the Fed's policy tightening, which, in turn, should help determine the next leg of a directional move for gold.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, last week's sustained break through the $1,800 mark and acceptance above the $1,1810 level favours bullish traders. Hence, some follow-through strength towards testing a strong barrier, around the $1,832-34 heavy supply zone, remains a distinct possibility. That said, weakness below the $1,800 mark might prompt some long-unwinding and drag gold back towards the $1,780 level en-route to the $1,770 support zone.
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1814.89
|Today Daily Change
|-3.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1818.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1785.13
|Daily SMA50
|1780.04
|Daily SMA100
|1786.19
|Daily SMA200
|1790.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1818.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1785.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1758.92
|Previous Monthly High
|1813.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1746.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1805.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1797.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1796.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1773.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1762.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1829.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1840.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1862.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles for direction above 1.1550, Powell eyed
EUR/USD is ranging above mid-1.1500s, consolidating the recovery from yearly lows. A softer risk tone along with a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields underpins the US dollar and acts as a headwind for the pair. Eurozone Sentix, Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from daily lows, remains below 1.3500 mark
GBP/USD pair quickly recovered around 35 pips from early European session lows but continues to trade below 1.3500. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye Fedspeak and Brexit developments.
Gold corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to two-month tops. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
ETH leads crypto market rally with new all-time high
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump
Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.