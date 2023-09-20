Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates around $1,930, all eyes on Fed rate decision

Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates around $1,930 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Market players prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision and FOMC Press Conference. These events could trigger the volatility in the market Meanwhile, a gauge of the value of the US dollar versus six major currencies remains flat near 105.10 after bouncing off a weekly low of 104.81. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note has reached its highest level in 16 years, hovering at 4.365%, which could limit the downside of the US Dollar (USD). The Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to announce its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, and interest rates are widely anticipated to remain in the 5.25% to 5.5% range. According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, the odds of keeping rates unchanged in its September meeting is 99%. However, the probability of another rate hike had been lowered in the November and December meetings, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The Press Conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will offer some hints about the ‘dot plot’ and inflation expectations. It’s worth noting that rising interest rates raise the opportunity cost of investing in non-yielding assets, implying a negative outlook for precious metals. Moving on, gold traders will focus on the highly-anticipated Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. This event could give a clear direction to gold prices . Later this week, the BoE will announce its benchmark rates on Thursday, and the BoJ monetary policy meeting is scheduled for Friday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.