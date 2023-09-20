Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates around $1,930, all eyes on Fed rate decision

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:
  • Gold price trades sideways around $1.930 amid the wait-and-see mode.
  • Traders see the Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% at its September meeting.
  • Fed meeting will be in the spotlight ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate decision.

Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates around $1,930 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Market players prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision and FOMC Press Conference. These events could trigger the volatility in the market

Meanwhile, a gauge of the value of the US dollar versus six major currencies remains flat near 105.10 after bouncing off a weekly low of 104.81. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note has reached its highest level in 16 years, hovering at 4.365%, which could limit the downside of the US Dollar (USD).

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to announce its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, and interest rates are widely anticipated to remain in the 5.25% to 5.5% range. According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, the odds of keeping rates unchanged in its September meeting is 99%. However, the probability of another rate hike had been lowered in the November and December meetings, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The Press Conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will offer some hints about the ‘dot plot’ and inflation expectations. It’s worth noting that rising interest rates raise the opportunity cost of investing in non-yielding assets, implying a negative outlook for precious metals.

Moving on, gold traders will focus on the highly-anticipated Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. This event could give a clear direction to gold prices. Later this week, the BoE will announce its benchmark rates on Thursday, and the BoJ monetary policy meeting is scheduled for Friday.

 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1931.2
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1931.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1924.58
Daily SMA50 1931.99
Daily SMA100 1945.57
Daily SMA200 1923.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1937.44
Previous Daily Low 1929.79
Previous Weekly High 1930.77
Previous Weekly Low 1901.07
Previous Monthly High 1966.08
Previous Monthly Low 1884.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1932.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1934.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 1928.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1925.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 1920.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1935.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 1940.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 1943.6

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed

EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350

GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350

GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.

GBP/USD News

Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements

Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements

Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend. 

Gold News

BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams

BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams

BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains. 

Read more

Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium

Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures