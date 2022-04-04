- Gold consolidates above the $1900 mark amidst a lack of catalyst and seesawing market sentiment.
- Germany and France expel Russian diplomats from their countries to respond to the Bucha genocide.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Range bound in the $1900-$1950 area.
Gold (XAU/USD) is almost flat but edges high during the North American session amid a risk-on market mood, as portrayed by US equities trading with gains. A rebound in oil prices boosted the prospects of the precious metals sector, in particular the yellow metal, so in consequence, XAU/USD is trading at $1931.05, up some 0.35% at press time.
US equities began the New York session lower but lifted in the mid of the trading session. The Russia-Ukraine war drags on, and the atrocities committed by Moscow of Bucha would exacerbate several tranches of new sanctions imposed by European countries. Germany’s response to that, expelled a substantial number of Russian diplomats, according to AFP, citing a minister. In the same tone as Germany, France has decided to remove “a lot” of Russian diplomatic personnel, a signal of escalation in the Eurozone.
Aside from this, US Treasury yields are recovering from Friday’s losses. The US 10-year benchmark note is up two and a half basis points sitting at 2.399%, though stills below the 2-year, which sits at 2.440%, extending the yield curve inversion for the second straight day.
Following the rise of US yields is the greenback, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of peers, is up 0.42%, sitting at 99.05%.
Before Wall Street opened, the US economic docket featured Factory Orders for February on a monthly basis, which came at -0.5% as estimated but trailed January’s 1.5% reading. That said, the docket would turn to Fed speaking on Tuesday, followed by Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.
Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
XAU/USD’s price action depicts the bias as neutral. The current environment keeps non-yielding metal traders waiting for a catalyst, as fluctuating market sentiment, alongside higher US T-bond yields, keeps prices more volatile than pre-war levels. Gold has been seesawing through the last fourteen days, and the escalation of sanctions on Russia from Western countries would keep XAU/USD trading in familiar ranges.
Upwards, XAU/USD’s first resistance would be $1950. Once cleared, the next resistance would be February 24, a daily high at $1974.48, followed by the $2000 mark, and then the YTD high at $2070.63.
On the flip side, XAU/USD’s first support would be $1915.57. A breach of the latter would expose the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $1899.90, followed by November 16, 2021, $1877.14 daily high.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1931.05
|Today Daily Change
|5.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1925.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1951.81
|Daily SMA50
|1898.02
|Daily SMA100
|1851.91
|Daily SMA200
|1820.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1939.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1918.07
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.21
|Previous Monthly High
|2070.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1890.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1926.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1931.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1906.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1894.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1937.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1949.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1959.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
