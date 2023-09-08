Gold Price Forecast : XAU/USD closes the week near $1,920, above the 200-day SMA

- XAU/USD closed the week with a 1% weekly decline above the convergence of the 20 and 200-day SMAs.
- US yields are set to close a 2% weekly increase.
- Attention shifts to next week’s US CPI and Retail Sales from the US.
At the end of the week, the XAU/USD traded with mild losses, around $1,918. The precious metal will close the week with sharp losses, 5% for Silver and nearly 1% for Gold driven by US yields edging higher on the back of growing tightening expectations for the Federal Reserve.
In that sense, precious metals tend to be seen as the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals, and the US Treasury yields consolidated their weekly rallies on Friday. The 2-year yields stand at 4.99%, while the 5 and 10-year rates are at 4.40% and 4.26%. All three saw mild gains during the session which limited the Gold’s advances on the day.
For next week, investors eagerly await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales figures from August in the US to continue placing their bets on the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decisions. As for now, markets expect a 25 basis point (bps) hike for the rest of the year but aren’t sure if it will come in November or December. In that sense, the incoming US data will help investors continue modelling their expectations.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
The technical outlook for the XAU/USD appears to be neutral to bearish for the short term, with indicators turning flat in negative territory. The neutral slope of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 50 further reinforces this mixed sentiment, as does the MACD, which displays stagnant red bars. On the other hand, the metal is battling to consolidate above the convergence of the 20 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), so for now, in the larger context, the bulls command.
Support levels: $1,915 (20 and 200-day SMA convergence), $1,900, $1,880.
Resistance levels: $1,930, $1,950 (100-day SMA), $1,970.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1918.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1919.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.73
|Daily SMA50
|1932.23
|Daily SMA100
|1951.29
|Daily SMA200
|1918.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1923.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1916.29
|Previous Weekly High
|1953.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1920.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1912.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1908.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1923.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1927.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1930.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
