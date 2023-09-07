Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD closes above the 20- and 200-day SMAs

- XAU/USD found support at the convergence of the 20- and 200-day SMAs at $1,915.
- Jobless Claims from the US for the first week of September came in lower than expected.
- Tightening expectations for the Fed and US yields remain high.
The Gold Spot price XAU/USD recovered some ground after finding support at the $1,915 area, jumping towards $1,920. However, the upside is limited as the expectations of one last Federal Reserve (Fed) hike grow in the markets.
During the American session, it was reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the first week of September came in lower than expected. The figure came in at 216,000, lower than the expected figure of 234,000 and declining from the previous 228,000.
The US Treasury yields, often seen as the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals, declined on Thursday and allowed the yellow metal to gather momentum. That being said, they remain high as markets place bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) hiking again in this tightening cycle in November or December, as the US is showing evidence of its strong economic activity despite the Fed's aggressive moves. The focus shifts to next week's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US for markets to continue modelling their expectations.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
Based on the daily chart, XAU/USD maintains a neutral to bearish technical perspective, suggesting that the bears are gradually gain momentum but are not yet in total control. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) exhibits a positive slope below its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) lays out decreasing green bars.
Support levels: $1,915 (Convergence of 20- and 200-day SMA), $1,900, $1,880.
Resistance levels: $1,930, $1,950, $1,970.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1919.72
|Today Daily Change
|2.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1916.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.35
|Daily SMA50
|1932
|Daily SMA100
|1952.15
|Daily SMA200
|1917.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1929.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1915.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1953.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1920.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1923.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1906.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1897.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1925.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1934.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1939.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
