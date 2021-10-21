Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,780 amid USD weakness

Gold extends the previous session’s gains on Thursday above $1,780.

Higher US Treasury yields fail to uplift the demand for the US dollar.

Higher inflation worries, Fed’s tapering catching investor attention.

Gold trades with minute gains on Thursday after testing the high near to $1,790 in the US session. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose above 1.65% reducing non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, trades lower below 94.00 with 0.02% losses, making gold attractive for the other currencies holders. The greenback weighed down as the expectations mounted of faster monetary policy tightening among other major central banks and as the global equity market extended the rally sapping demand for the greenback.



The US T-bond yields rise for the fourth-straight session at 1.66% with more than 1% gains, the highest in the five months. Investors remained optimistic about the US economic recovery amid strong corporate earnings amid higher inflationary pressures due to soaring energy prices. Gold is generally considered a hedge against inflation and currency volatility. A hawkish move by the major central banks would diminish gold’s appeal.

XAU/USD daily chart

Gold prices posted gains of about $20 in the previous session after testing the high at $1,788 mark in the previous session. The prices crossed above the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,759.23 on October 13. The descending trendline from the high of $1,834.02 made on September 3, acts as a strong resistance for the bulls.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds below the midline with a bullish crossover. Any uptick in the MACD indicator would amplify the buying pressure and the prices would approach Friday’s high of $1,796.50. A daily close above the mentioned level would entice bulls to retest the $1,810 horizontal resistance level. XAU/USD bulls could meet the September, 7 high at $1,827.32.

Alternatively, if the prices break below the intraday low, it could retrace back to the $1,770 horizontal support level. Furthermore, a successful break of the 21-day SMA at $1,760 could mean more downside for gold toward the $1,750 horizontal support level. A break of the mentioned support level would open the gates for the further lower levels, the bears will keep their eyes on the $1,730 horizontal support level.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1781.81 Today Daily Change -0.34 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 1782.15 Trends Daily SMA20 1760.69 Daily SMA50 1779.01 Daily SMA100 1793.94 Daily SMA200 1794.28 Levels Previous Daily High 1788.46 Previous Daily Low 1766.96 Previous Weekly High 1800.62 Previous Weekly Low 1750.24 Previous Monthly High 1834.02 Previous Monthly Low 1721.71 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1780.25 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1775.17 Daily Pivot Point S1 1769.92 Daily Pivot Point S2 1757.69 Daily Pivot Point S3 1748.42 Daily Pivot Point R1 1791.42 Daily Pivot Point R2 1800.69 Daily Pivot Point R3 1812.92



