- US Nonfarm Payrolls exceeded estimates of 200K, while the unemployment rate edged lower.
- Average Hourly Earnings were lower than the 5% foreseen, signaling the absence of a wage spiral.
- Gold Price Forecast: To find solid resistance around $1,852-$1,860.
Gold price extends its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the US economy added more jobs than estimates while the rate of unemployed Americans edged lower. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades volatile around the $1,837-$1,844 range.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that December’s Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 223K above the 200K estimates, signaling the robustness of the labor market and justifying the need for further Federal Reserve (Fed) action. In the meantime, the Unemployment Rate tumbled to 3.5%, while Average Hourly Earnings dropped to 4.6% YoY, vs. estimates of 5%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is almost flat around 105.223, while the US 10-year Treasury bond yield is unchanged at 3.72%, a reason for Gold to continue extending its gains.
XAU/USD’s reaction
XAU/USD 1-hour chart broke higher on the release, towards $1,843.75, and quickly stabilized just shy of the daily pivot point at around $1,838.85. On the upside, XAU/USD was capped by the 50-EMA around $1,840, though it remains trading volatile as investors assess the overall US jobs market.
On the upside, the next resistance would be the R1 daily pivot point at around $1,852.67, followed by the January 5 daily high of $1,859.03. As an alternate scenario, the XAU/USD first support would be the pivot point around $1,838.85, followed by the 200-ENA at $1,828.68, followed by January’s 5 daily low of $1,825.04 and the S1 pivot level at $1,818.68.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1847.86
|Today Daily Change
|14.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|1833.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1808.7
|Daily SMA50
|1764.24
|Daily SMA100
|1725.76
|Daily SMA200
|1778.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1859.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1825.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1833.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1797.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1838.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1846.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1819.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1805.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1785.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1853.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1873.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1887.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
