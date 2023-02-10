Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD charts a Bear Flag, putting the 50-DMA at risk

Gold price is sitting at the lowest level in five weeks near the $1,850 mark. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, XAU/USD looks south amid Bear Flag.
Further downside pressure
Gold price confirmed a Bear Flag on Thursday after closing the day below the rising trendline support at $1,871. The bearish continuation pattern has provided extra zest to Gold sellers, as they challenge the critical 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1,855.”
“The downside bias remains favored, with a sustained move toward the January 5 low of $1,825 eyed should the $1,850 support give way.”
“On the upside, any recovery attempts will need to recapture the bear flag support-turned-resistance at $1,871. The next stop for Gold optimists is seen at around the $1,885 level, the static resistance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 amid renewed USD demand
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, heading toward 1.0700 in the early European morning. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, allowing the US Dollar pullback to gain momentum. The focus remains on the EU economic forecasts and US sentiment data.
USD/JPY drops to 130.00 area on reports about next BoJ governor
USD/JPY came under heavy bearish and declined to the 130.00 area following reports that Japan plans to appoint Kazuo Ueda as the BoJ's next governor after Kuroda steps down. The US Dollar stalls recovery ahead of key data.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2100 after UK GDP
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.2100. The data from the UK showed on Friday that the GDP contracted by 0.5% on a monthly basis while staying stagnant in the fourth quarter, not allowing Pound Sterling to gain traction.
Gold looks south amid Bear Flag, ahead of key United States data
Gold price is sitting at the lowest level in five weeks near the $1,850 psychological mark on the final trading day of the week, on track to book the second weekly drop. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) amid souring risk sentiment is exerting further downside pressure on the Gold price.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.