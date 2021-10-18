Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls under pressure, but stagflation risks should underpin

- Gold is firming at a critical level of support on the daily chart.
- Stagflation risks are being weighed as a driver for gold.
- Oil prices are parabolic and supply chain disruption supports the bullish outlook for gold.
The price of gold on Friday plummetted following signs that the US economy may not be declining at a rate that could spark stagflation in 2022. Data at the end of the week was surprisingly strong in US Retail Sales which, coupled with strong earnings on Wall Street, pressured the remaining bulls on the day to cash in and step aside. XAU/USD fell from a high of $1,796.49 to a low of $1,764.86 on Friday.
At the open of the week, the price is 0.14% higher as bulls look to protect a strategic layer of support, as illustrated below, and trades near $1,770. The high of the day so far has been $1,772 and the lows were $1,764.
The week ahead will have plenty of Federal Reserve speakers, and the Fed’s Beige Book could give further insight into the breadth and depth of bottlenecks facing US industry. Depending on the Fed's rhetoric, gold prices will likely be caught in conflicting sentiment with regards to inflation, stagflation, timings for tapering and final liftoff.
Oil risks are higher still
In this regard, the oil price will be closely monitored which has been at the crux of the recent concerns for stagflation:
In the above monthly chart of the world's benchmark for oil prices, Brent, the price is moving parabolic and towards the 2018 highs. They temporarily broke through $85/bbl as the global energy crisis escalates and this spells stagflation risk to the gold markets.
''A tight supply-demand outlook that is particularly fueling upside momentum in Brent crude and heating oil, which can be exacerbated by up to 1 million bpd of incremental winter demand due to natural gas switching for crude and fuel oils,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
Meanwhile, looking at positioning data, the analysts also noted that ''speculators continued to increase exposure to WTI crude, adding longs and cutting shorts as the ongoing energy crisis remains a substantial risk. With supply risks remaining extremely elevated, OPEC did not offer much to cool the price action.''
''Two-way risks remain elevated,'' the analysts said, ''but the right tail remains the fattest suggesting speculators will be happy to hold on to length in the short-term.''
Arguments against stagflation risks
For the week ahead, it will really be a matter of what side of the argument the markets want to fall on. There are plenty of arguments against stagflation risks brewing just as fast as the arguments for it have risen in recent weeks. For one, analysts at ANZ bank argued that ''activity and price data for September out last week ran counter to the stagflation narrative – there was broad-based strength in retail sales while a range of inflation measures, though still elevated, came in softer than expected.''
Additionally, the analysts noted that ''the Atlanta Fed Wage Growth Tracker, a measure we follow closely, jumped to 4.2% y/y in September up from 3% in May. The increase is largely owing to a sharp rise in wages for low-skilled workers in leisure and hospitality.''
Moreover, the analysts explained that ''President Biden is working with ports on the west coast to ease backlogs. In addition, a number of large logistic and retailing companies are set to expand the use of non-peak hours to ease supply-chain logjams.''
Gold technical analysis
For the latest in-depth technical analysis of gold, see here: Gold Chart of the Week: XAU hit the $1,800 target, now what?
However, at a snapshot, we are likely to see some consolidation to start the week off.
''As illustrated above, the price is testing not only dynamic support but horizontal also. This would be expected to hold initial tests and potentially lead to a restest of the prior day's lows of the Doji candle which has a confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1,786.''
''If gold does manage to break the dynamic trendline support, there is still going to be room into the 1,750s where price could find itself stuck in a range, aka, the ''barroom brawl''.
If, on the other hand, the price holds and moves up beyond 1,770 again, that would be bullish.''
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Buyers face challenge near 1.1600
EUR/USD remains muted in the early Asian session on Monday. The pair consolidates for the third-straight session. MACD trades in the oversold zone with the underlying bullish sentiment.
GBP/USD contains above 1.3750 amid USD weakness, Bailey’s comment
GBP/USD attempts to push higher on the first trading day of the week. US Dollar Index trades below 94.00 on improved risk sentiment. Hawkish BOE, Brexit headlines, and general risk-on mood influence the sterling’s prospects.
Gold bulls under pressure, but stagflation risks should underpin
EUR/USD edges lower in a quiet session on Monday. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, the EUR/USD pair has started the October series on a lower note below 1.1600 while testing the yearly lows around 1.1524 on Tuesday.
Cardano increases partnerships worldwide; analysts predict ADA price will explode to $4
The development team behind Cardano is working on the next Daedalus update. Cardano ecosystem’s new partnerships are likely to boost the utility for ADA. Dogecoin millionaire reveals that he has invested in Cardano and expects big moves in the altcoin’s price.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Goldman fills its sack as buy the dip is back
Equities it would appear have returned to the tried and tested theme of 2021, that of buying the dip. This time the dip was just a little more difficult to spot but we got there in the end with a nice double bottom pattern in the S&P (SPY).