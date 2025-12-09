Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls remain capped below the $4,220 area

Gold (XAU/USD) keeps trading in a choppy and volatile manner, moving roughly within a $40 range, both sides of the $4,200 line on Tuesday. The long wicks on the daily chart candles highlight the hesitant market as investors await Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision for further insight about the near-term interest rate path.



Investors have already priced in a 25 basis points rate cut on Wednesday, and the focus now is on the interest rate projections, the so-called “Dot-Plot”, and Chairman Powell’s conference. The market consensus is leaning toward a hawkish message, following the rate cut, which has been pushing US Treasury yields higher over the last few days, providing some support to the US Dollar and weighing on precious metals.

Technical Analysis: Gold is looking for direction around $4,200

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

Recent price action shows a consolidation pattern around the $4,200 level. Technical indicators show no clear bias. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index is picking up from negative territory, returning to the 50 level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below zero, revealing a mild bearish momentum.

The yellow metal has a significant support level at the $4,165 area (December 2 low), although bulls are running out of steam ahead of Monday’s highs, at the $4,220 area. This level needs to give way to expose the $4,265 area, where Gold was capped on December 1 and 5.



To the downside, a successful break of $4,165 would confirm a double top at $4,265 and increase pressure to the November 26 and 27 low, at $4,140, ahead of the November 25 low, near $4,110. The target of the Double Top pattern is at the $4,065 area.