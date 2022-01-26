Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls need validation from $1,856, Fed to keep reins

- Gold prices remain mildly bid after piercing yearly resistance, 13-day-old rising channel eyed.
- Downbeat yields, fears of Fed rate hike join Ukraine-Russia tussles to underpin gold’s safe-haven demand.
- IMF’s downbeat economic growth forecasts also sour the mood.
- Fed January Preview: Three possible scenarios for gold
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to extend early gains around $1,850 as markets brace for the key Fed verdict during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The yellow metal rose during the last two consecutive days, also crossed the key hurdle to the north the previous day, as traders rushed to traditional risk-safety amid the market’s anxiety over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next step. Adding to the bullish impulse could be geopolitical tensions and downbeat economic forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The Fed hawks ignored softer US CB Consumer Confidence and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index figures on firmer US inflation expectations, per the 10-year, breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, which in turn favored gold buyers. The inflation gauge rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday after declining to the lowest since September on January 20.
Elsewhere, the US, the UK and European Union (EU) are determined to levy economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, which in turn keeps geopolitical fears on the table.
Furthermore, the IMF No. 2 official Gita Gopinath conveyed downbeat economic forecasts the previous day as Omicron spreads. “We project global growth this year at 4.4%, 0.5 percentage point lower than previously forecast, mainly because of downgrades for the United States and China,” said IMF’s Gopinath per Reuters.
Additionally, the recent passage of the America COMPETES Act offers extra support to the gold prices amid fears of escalating US-China tussles.
While portraying the mood, the US Treasury yields remain on the back foot while the S& 500 Futures print mild gains at the latest. That said, Wall Street printed losses and the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose the previous day.
Moving on, gold buyers keep their eyes on the Fed’s verdict amid increasing hopes of witnessing March rate hike clues. It should, however, be noted that the recent doubts over the monetary policy tightening amid Omicron spread may push Powell to sound cautiously optimistic, which in turn could propel the gold’s upside, by taking the USD.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond a one-year-old resistance, now support around $1,846, keeps gold buyers hopeful of further advances towards the November 2021 peak of $1,877.
The bullish bias also takes clues from the upbeat RSI line, not overbought, as well as the metal’s rejection to ‘Death Cross”, a moving average bearish crossover.
Gold: Daily chart
Details on the short-term chart, however, need validation from an upper line of a two-week-old rising channel, near $1,856, to offer a warm welcome to gold buyers.
It’s worth noting that gold’s pullback moves remain less worrisome until staying beyond the 100-SMA level of $1,819.
That said, the previous resistance line from late November and 50-SMA level, respectively around $1,843 and $1,830, may act as immediate support ahead of highlighting the stated channel’s lower line near $1,823.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Overall, Gold prices have already crossed the key hurdle to the north but need to convince bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1849.58
|Today Daily Change
|2.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1847.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1819.33
|Daily SMA50
|1805.3
|Daily SMA100
|1795.25
|Daily SMA200
|1805.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1853.91
|Previous Daily Low
|1834.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1846.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1842.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1837.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1826.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1818.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1855.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1864.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1874.88
