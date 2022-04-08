- Gold is trying to make headway towards critical daily resistance.
- Bulls need to break above $1,960 and the bears below $1,915 with firm daily closes above or below respectively.
- Inflation recession and war are being weighed vs. the narrative surrounding the Fed.
At $1,934.15, the gold price, XAU/USD, is bid in Asia, moving in towards the New York session highs just a few dollars away at $1,937.
The US dollar climbed to nearly two-year highs on Thursday, as investors digested hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. However, the stronger greenback failed to dent investor appetite as investors worry about a protracted war in Ukraine and the risks of recessions and inflation. With that being said, the narrative surrounding the Federal Reserve is keeping a lid on any breakout attempts.
The dollar index, DXY, hit a fresh 99.903 cycle high in early ASIA, the highest since late May 2020. The greenback was bid for the best part of Thursday as well while US stock indexes mostly rose as investors snapped up beaten-down shares.
The US Treasury's 10-year yield touched a three-year high following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve that have come in stages throughout the course of the week with expectations of faster policy tightening by the Fed and other central banks.
The 2 year-10 year spread widened also due to the Fed's plans to reduce its balance sheet. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was higher by 3.8 basis points to 2.647% while the 2-year note yield was losing 4.5 basis points at 2.457%, leaving the 2-10 spread at 18.72 basis points by the close of play on Wall Street.
''The near 27 basis point widening of that spread so far this week is the most for any week back to June 2013,'' Rteuers acknowledged. ''Last week the spread tightened 27.5 basis points in the sharpest weekly tightening since September 2011. The yield curve inverted last week, signalling to some investors that a recession may be coming in a year or two.''
In this regard, the yellow metal is picking up a safe haven bid and is on par with the greenback. ''Gold bugs appear to be ignoring a hawkish Fed and embracing a safe-haven asset for protection against the fog of war,'' analysts at TD Securities noted.
''Strong physical demand is also likely both directly and indirectly associated with the war and its inflationary impact. And, while central bank flows have been muted of late, confiscation risks may drive official purchases higher.''
''However,'' the analysts added, ''this set-up also leaves gold vulnerable to a de-escalation in the war or a change in the market's focus as the fear trade subsides, especially given that there are no shorts in sight.''
Gold technical analysis
Bulls need to break above $1,960 and the bears below $1,915 with firm daily closes above or below respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground below 0.7500 despite upbeat RBA FSR
AUD/USD is testing daily lows at 0.7475 on the RBA’s FSR, as the aussie remains uninspired by the hawkish hints offered by the above report. AUD/USD suffered another down day on Thursday and is set to break to fresh lows below the 0.7450s amid a broadly firmer US dollar.
EUR/USD looks to drop near 1.0850 on Ukraine crisis, hawkish ECB minutes
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a six-day losing streak and is likely to extend losses on Friday amid expectations of escalation in the Ukraine crisis after Russia ceases to be a member of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council.
Gold bulls move in, but have a mountain to climb
Gold is trying to make headway towards critical daily resistance. Bulls need to break above $1,960 and the bears below $1,915 with firm daily closes above or below respectively. Inflation recession and war are being weighed vs. the narrative surrounding the Fed.
Polkadot price disappoints traders as bears flex control; the next target is $18.50
Polkadot price could experience more selloffs in the coming days. There were clear indicators for traders to take profit from last month's successful trade setups. Polkadot price emitted strong sell signals on the RSI.
The Fed is making it clear that inflation is the priority – Plans hikes and quantitative tightening
The markets took the Fed news remarkably well–suspiciously so. This is a market that thinks Musk buying Twitter stock is as important and interesting as Buffett buying Occidental Petroleum and HP, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.