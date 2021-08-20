Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835

- Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback.
- Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls.
- Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
- Also read: Gold rises further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday high to $1,786 as European traders await Friday’s bell. The yellow metal rises the most in four days by the press time as the US dollar steps back from a nine-month high amid mixed clues. Also teases the gold buyers is the bullish chart formation.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) steps back from the multi-day high refreshed early in Asia, down 0.05% to 93.52 at the latest. The greenback gauge initially jumped to the new high of 2021 while extending the previous day’s upside moves, backed by the virus-led risk-off sentiment and tapering concerns. However, vaccine optimism and updates relating to China seem to probe the DXY bulls amid a light calendar.
New Zealand extends the virus-led initial three-day lockdown to August 24 after the covid infections spread out from Auckland to the capital Wellington while Australian covid cases eased after refreshing the record top the previous day. Germany reports the highest daily covid cases in three months while numbers from the UK and the US also challenge the market optimism. However, China’s daily COVID-19 cases dropped to 33 versus 46 marked on Thursday.
The UK’s push for vaccinating 12–17 years old and the American rush for booster shots portrays vaccine optimism. On the same line was the Western leaders’ readiness to help the struggling Asia–Pacific nations with jabs.
Also positive was the news from Reuters that Japan's cabinet approval of a 9.27 billion yen ($84.50 million) emergency budget to help the country's self-defense forces carry out medical aid amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) report signaling Beijing's easy move on Hong Kong also slow down the rush to risk safety. “Beijing unexpectedly postpones vote on adding anti-sanctions legislation to Hong Kong’s Basic Law,” said SCMP.
Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.24% whereas S&P 500 Futures drop 0.21% at the latest.
Given the lack of major data/events on Friday, the risk catalysts, mainly relating to the COVID-19 and vaccines, will be important to follow for short-term directions.
Technical analysis
Gold (XAU/USD) prints a bullish flag chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play amid the receding bearish bias of the MACD.
Although odds favoring gold’s further recovery increase of late, confirmation of the bullish flag formation, by crossing $1,790, won’t be enough to recall the gold buyers.
The reason could be linked to the existence of 200-SMA around $1,795 and the $1,800 threshold.
Should the gold buyers keep reins past $1,800, a one-month-old horizontal resistance near $1,835 will return to the chart.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated flag’s support, around $1,773 will quickly fetch the quote to $1,750 and the $1,727 support levels before highlighting the $1,700 for gold bears.
In a case where the precious metal drops below $1,700, the monthly low, also the lowest since March, around $1,676, will be in focus.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1786.58
|Today Daily Change
|6.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|1780.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1786.85
|Daily SMA50
|1795.54
|Daily SMA100
|1808.15
|Daily SMA200
|1812.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1792.48
|Previous Daily Low
|1774.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1780.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1781.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1785.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1764.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1790.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1800.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebound remains capped below 1.1700 on sluggish USD
EUR/USD retraces from the 2021 lows to 1.1686, up 0.10% intraday, heading into Friday’s European session. The consolidation could be linked to the US dollar pullback from the highest levels since November 2020. German PPI can offer intermediate direction but covid/vaccine updates keep the driver’s seat.
GBP/USD holds near multi-month support near 1.3600 ahead of UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD edges lower on Friday in the Asian session. The sterling struggles on Fed’s taper plan and downbeat economic data. Investors rushed to safe-haven assets in view of the rapid spread of the delta variant and its impact on the global economic recovery.
Gold: Bullish flag pattern in the making
Gold edged lower on Thursday and slipped to three-day lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The US dollar shot to over nine-month tops in reaction to Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes. COVID-19 jitters, the risk-off environment helped limit losses for the safe-haven metal.
Coinbase to add $500 million in crypto including Ether, DeFi tokens on balance sheet
Coinbase has gotten the green light to invest $500 million in leading cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet. The firm aims to be the first publicly traded company to hold Ether, DeFi tokens, and various digital assets.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?