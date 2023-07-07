Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears move in as the NFP dust settles

- Gold price rallied to session highs on the US NFP data that missed expectations on the headline.
- Gold bears are moving as the dust settles on the front side of the daily bearish trendline.
Gold price rallied on the knee-jerk and relatively benign Nonfarm Payrolls outcome. Although the data showed a contraction in the headline from the prior month with large revisions to the downside for the prior, the Unemployment Rate was 0.1% lower compared to last month which is another positive in a series of robust US numbers of late. Nevertheless, XAU/USD popped to a high of $1,928.40 from a low of $1.920.
Meanwhile, 15 minutes after the data, the Gold price is falling and traded back below $1,920.
Nonfarm Payrolls
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose 209,000 in June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. This reading came in below the market expectation of 225,000. May's increase of 339,000 got revised lower to 306,000.
The Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6% from 3.7% as expected and the annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, stood unchanged at 4.4%, compared to analysts' estimate of 4.2%. Finally, the Labor Force Participation Rate held steady at 62.6%, while the Unemployment Rate fell 0.1% to 6.9% from 6.7%.
All in all, the data continues to back a robust labour market and accompanies the May JOLTS job openings came in at 9.824 mln vs. 9.9 mln expected and a revised 10.32 mln (was 10.1 mln) in April. Also, Continuing claims came in at 1.72 mln vs. 1.737 mln expected and a revised 1.733 mln (was 1.742 mln) last week. This was the lowest since mid-February. The ADP reported its private sector jobs estimate at 497k vs. 240k expected and a revised 267k (was 278k) in May.
However, November Fed hike odds dropped to 39% from 45% after Nonfarm Payrolls.
Gold technical analysis
Nevertheless, from a daily perspective, the price is on the front side of the bearish trend and the data has done little to shift the bearish bias so far. Bears look for a break of $1,893 that guards a run to $1,824.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains near 1.0900 after US jobs report
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Although Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose less than expected in June, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6% and annual wage inflation held steady at 4.4%, helping the USD limit its losses.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2750 as markets assess US labor market data
GBP/USD spiked above 1.2800 with the immediate reaction to the US jobs data before retreating modestly. Nonfarm Payrolls rose less than expected in June but the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6%. Finally, annual wage inflation was unchanged at 4.4%, allowing the USD to hold its ground.
Gold recovers modestly after US NFP data, trades near $1,920
Gold price climbed toward $1,930 with the immediate reaction to the disappointing NFP reading but struggled to preserve its recovery momentum. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding comfortably above 4%, XAU/USD retreated below $1,920.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.
Alibaba stock shares tick higher as Chinese government clears way for license, IPO
BABA stock has advanced 3.4% in Friday’s premarket after news emerged in the Asian session that Chinese regulators are close to handing affiliate Ant Group a large fine that will allow it to move on from an era of scrutiny and once again attempt to go public.