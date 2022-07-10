Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD auctions below $1,750 on higher expectations for US Inflation

- Gold price is oscillating below 1,750.00 as odds of soaring price pressures are supporting the greenback.
- The collaboration of lower paychecks and the higher inflation rates will bring a serious slump in the overall demand.
- Consolidation is expected ahead as the RSI is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of $1,742.93-1,744.62 in the Asian session. The precious metal is auctioning below the round-level resistance of $1,750.00 as the market participants are expecting an acceleration in the price pressures.
The gold prices may face severe heat as the higher inflation print by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will strengthen the greenback. As per the market consensus, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen higher at 8.7% than the prior estimate of 8.6%. This will compel the Federal Reserve (Fed) to feature a consecutive 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike.
However, the inflation rate in conjunction with the lower Average Hourly Earnings is not painting a rosy picture for the greenback. Soaring price pressures are highly required to be equalized with higher earnings and stagnancy in the wage rates is hurting the ‘paychecks’ of the households. This may have a significant impact on the aggregate demand as lower-valued paychecks will result in lower consumption and savings for the households.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold prices have turned sideways in a range of $1,730.73-1,752.49 after a downside move. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,742.35 is overlapping with the prices of the precious metal. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, which bolsters the odds of consolidation ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1743.68
|Today Daily Change
|1.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1742.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1809.35
|Daily SMA50
|1833.74
|Daily SMA100
|1885.92
|Daily SMA200
|1845.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1752.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1730.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|1730.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1744.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1739.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1720.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1753.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1763.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1774.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
