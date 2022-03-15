- Russian invasion of Ukraine overshadows coronavirus-related jitters, which return to the table.
- US government bond yields on the rise fuel demand for the US dollar.
- Gold Price is technically poised to extend its decline in the upcoming sessions.
Gold Price trades below $1.920.00 a troy ounce as US traders reach their trading desk, its lowest since March 2, when the metal bottomed at $1,913.04. Wall Street picked up ahead of the opening and kick-started the day with substantial gains, despite the poor performance of its overseas counterparts, undermining demand for the bright metal.
The sour tone of European equities could be explained by the latest coronavirus outbreak in China, which lead lo a massive lockdown in the country. Speculative interest is now expecting slower economic progress and a decreased demand for commodities coming from the country. It is worth noting that some European countries are also experiencing a covid-19 outbreak, overshadowed in the headlines by Moscow’s attack on Kyiv.
Meanwhile, US government bond yields are quite volatile. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit an intraday high of 2.169%, a fresh multi-week high. It later receded to the current 2.08% amid the Producer Price Index coming in as expected in February, still at 10% YoY. Volatility is the result of uncertainty related to the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, to be revealed on Wednesday. The central bank has anticipated a 25 bps rate hike, but odds for a 50 bps hike are on the table as annual inflation hit a record of 7.9% YoY in February, its highest in forty years.
XAUUSD technical outlook
XAUUSD is currently trading at around the 50% retracement of the January/March rally at $1,2925.20. Gold Price is down for a third consecutive day and biased lower according to technical readings in the daily chart, which shows that technical indicators are heading south almost vertically.
The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned advance comes at $1,890.64, providing static support. A break below the latter should send the bright metal into a selling spiral that could extend toward the 1,800 figure in the upcoming days.
There are no technical signs of bearish exhaustion, which suggests that intraday recoveries should continue to attract sellers. A near-term resistance level is located at $1,935.50, while a more relevant one is the $1,960 price zone, where the metal has the 38.2% retracement of the aforementioned rally.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1923.73
|Today Daily Change
|-26.94
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.38
|Today daily open
|1950.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1934.02
|Daily SMA50
|1865.6
|Daily SMA100
|1834.95
|Daily SMA200
|1813.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1990.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1949.73
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1958.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1965.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1974.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1936.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1923.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1896.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1977.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2004.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2017.84
