- Market players are trying to assess the latest on the Eastern Europe crisis.
- The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision later in the week.
- XAUUSD is trading at the lower end of its latest range and is poised to extend its slump.
Spot gold trades at around $1,960.00 a troy ounce, as the Gold Price tries to find its way at the beginning of the week. In the absence of relevant macroeconomic news, the market’s focus remains on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The market’s mood is generally sour following a statement coming from Moscow, signaling that “all the plans of Russia in Ukraine will be fulfilled in full and in the time frames outlined.” XAUUSD traded as low of $1,954.17 a troy ounce during the London session, with the subsequent bounce limited below the 1,970 level.
The international community is escalating sanctions and even Israel has joined, publicly announcing for the first time it will comply with sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, yet another round of high-level talks is underway with the aim to end the crisis and find a diplomatic way to solve it. Nevertheless, Russia continues its assault on Ukraine’s major cities.
Additionally, speculative interest is keeping an eye on soaring government bond yields amid the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement next Wednesday. US inflation has reached a 40-year high of 7.9% YoY in February, spurring the supposition of a 50 bps rate hike. Higher yields and rates are benefiting the greenback to the detriment of Gold Price.
XAUUSD Technical outlook
Gold Price is hovering around the 38.2% retracement of its January/March rally, where it bottomed twice in the previous week. It is down for a second consecutive day, and technical readings hint at further declines, mainly on a break below the aforementioned daily low. The next relevant support is the 50% retracement of the same advance at $1,925.20 a troy ounce.
XAUUSD has no technical signs of an upcoming recovery, although it could happen should hopes for a diplomatic solution revive. The next Fibonacci resistance level is located at around $2,000, while in the middle, the bright metal may meet sellers at around $1,981, March 8 daily low.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1964.15
|Today Daily Change
|-18.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94
|Today daily open
|1982.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1930.08
|Daily SMA50
|1862.62
|Daily SMA100
|1833.52
|Daily SMA200
|1812.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1999.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1958.82
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1958.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1974.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1983.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1961.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1939.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1921.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2001.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2020.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2041.89
