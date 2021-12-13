Gold Price Forecast: Bulls batle on with $1,810 eyed

- Gold bulls rake control at the start of the week and eye $1,1815 resistance.
- The Fed is the key focus this week and markets weigh aggressive tightening.
On Monday, the price of gold has started off in the hands of the bulls eyeing a breakout to test the familiar daily resistance near $1,815. At the time of writing, the yellow metal is higher by some 0.3% and has travelled between a low of $1,781.89 and a high of $1,791.65.
The start of the week is active ahead of a flurry of central bank announcements amid fears about inflation and the economic threats posed by the Omicron. The precious metals are customary to such a climate and can avail where volatility and risk-off themes dictate the flows.
With respect to the Covid-19 variant, Omicron, while it has been noted as a concern by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists say preliminary data suggests it may cause milder cases of covid-19 than the delta variant. Nevertheless, news of the first death from the variant is troublesome for risk appetite, supporting the demand for gold. At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting Omicron cPrime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to accelerate the withdrawal of stimulus on Wednesday, perhaps opening the door to earlier interest-rate hikes in 2022 if price pressures remain near a four-decade high. Therefore, US yields will be a major driver on the outcome. On Monday, the US 10-year Treasury yield as fallen hard by over 4% which has sunk the greenback, as measured by the DXY index, by 0.19%.
However, should the pace of the Fed's taper be doubled to $30bn per month, then a generally more hawkish tone from the central bank could play into the hands of the US dollar bulls.
''This could once again weigh on the yellow metal in the near term, particularly as a reversal of the liquidity premium in breakeven markets, driven by tapering, could also catalyze a change in sentiment across precious metals as its impact ripples through into market pricing for Fed hikes,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
''Beyond the near-term, our macro strategists expect enough slowing in inflation and growth to delay rate hikes until 2023. In this scenario, amid an increasingly clean positioning slate, gold would be set to recover in 2022 as markets would be forced to reprice aggressive Fed hikes.''
Gold technical analysis
From a technical standpoint, the price remains in familiar territory but is pining for a breakout, one way or the other. We are seeing some upside pressure built into the consolidation phase for the month of December and there is room to test the $1,815 level as follows:
Failing that, a break of $1,770 opens risk to the downside:
$1,720 comes as the next area of support:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300, trimming early losses
After starting the new week on the back foot, EUR/USD managed to erase its daily losses as the declining US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals. The pair hovers around 1.1300 as looming central banks keep investors in cautious mode.
GBP/USD edges higher as greenback loses interest
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3200 during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid falling US T-bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.3250.
Gold: Risk-off underpins the bright metal in the near term Premium
Spot gold is up within range on Monday, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce after peaking at 1,791.58. The USD is mixed across the board, driven by a scarce macroeconomic calendar and looming central banks’ decisions, as the Fed, the BoE and the ECB are meant to announce their latest decisions on monetary policy this week.
Cryptos at risk of another crash
BTC price fails to set up a higher high as it retraces to the $48,326 support level. ETH price also retests the $3,912 foothold. XRP price breaks out of an ascending parallel channel.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?