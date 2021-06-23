Gold Price Forecast: Battle lines well-defined below $1800 – Confluence Detector

- Gold wavers in a narrow range, digesting dovish Powell’s comments.
- US dollar reverses early gains, despite worsening market mood.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD poised to extend slide after breaking key supports
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow trading range, recovering a part of Tuesday’s decline. Despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish take on the monetary policy, gold price is unable to find an impetus to extend the rebound. An uptick in the US Treasury yields appears to be capping the recovery gains in gold, as the bull-bear tug-of-war extends. The return of the risk-off sentiment coupled with the US dollar’s latest leg down cushions gold’s downside. Investors reassess last week’s hawkish Fed surprise, as Powell downplays inflation concerns ahead of Friday’s all-important PCE inflation release.
Read: Markets search for direction ahead of Powell testimony
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price is eyeing a sustained move below p0owerful support at $1779, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day coincides with the Bollinger Band 4H Middle.
Sellers will then aim for the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and previous low on four-hour at $1776.
The next relevant support awaits around the $1770 region, the meeting point of the previous day’s low and pivot point one-day S1.
Gold bears need to crack the previous month’s low of $1766, in order to unleash additional downside.
Alternatively, gold bulls must clear a dense cluster of healthy resistance levels stacked up around $1784, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, Bollinger Band one-hour Upper and the previous high four-hour.
Fierce resistance at $1790 is likely to challenge the bullish commitments. At that level, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-wee intersects with the previous day’s high.
The last critical barrier for the bulls is seen at the SMA100 one-day at $1794.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold’s bullish potential appears limited despite dovish Powell
Gold price witnessed good two-way businesses on Tuesday, as the bears regained control following an earlier advance to $1790. Gold price fell as low as $1772 before reversing to $1779 at the close.
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing.
AAPL continues its recent strong push as its targets 137 resistance
AAPL shares are pushing higher again on Tuesday as the stock is ahead by over 1% with just a few minutes of Tuesday's session left. The stock has been strengthening of late having found support from the $122 zone in early June.