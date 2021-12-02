Gold Price Forecast: 200-DMA tests XAU/USD bulls despite softer yields, RSI divergence

- Gold stays mildly bid above two-month-old support, extends the latest rebound.
- US Treasury yields, inflation expectations fall amid mixed signals from Fed, pre-NFP trading lull.
- Omicron sneaks into the US, Biden administration weighs on extending mask mandate.
- Gold Price Forecast: Still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold (XAU/USD) defends short-term key support despite multiple failures to cross the 200-DMA, easing to $1,780 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The yellow metal snapped a two-day downtrend the previous day amid the US dollar pullback and softer yields. However, fears emanating from the South African variant of the coronavirus seem to challenge the bold buyers of late.
That said, global markets cheered mixed comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and World Health Organization’s (WHO) cautious optimism to portray risk-on mood the previous day.
The World Health Organization (WHO) tried calming the virus woes with statements defending the current vaccines and marking less severe impacts of the COVID-19 strain. On the other hand, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his inflation fears but also said he still believes inflation will come down “meaningfully” in the second half of 2022, during testimony against a Senate Commission. Recently, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams said, per New York Times, that Omicron could prolong supply and demand mismatches, causing some inflation pressures to last.
It should be noted that the first Omicron case in the US pushed President Joe Biden’s administration to extend the rules for wearing a mask in public transit. “US President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through mid-March to address ongoing COVID-19 risks,” said Reuters quoting anonymous sources.
Talking about data, US ADP Employment Change and ISM Manufacturing PMI details for November ticked above market consensus of 525K and 61.0 respectively to 534K and 61.1 in that order.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks and the US Treasury yields dropped, weighing down the US inflation expectations measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data. However, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Given the mixed concerns and the market’s wait for Friday’s key US jobs report, gold prices are likely to trade range-bound. Though, virus updates and second-tier US data may entertain the traders.
Read: US nonfarm payrolls take center stage after Powell’s hawkishness
Technical analysis
With a bounce off an ascending trend line from October contrasting the lower lows of the RSI, gold buyers brace for further upside past the 200-DMA while relying on the technical formation called hidden bullish divergence.
In doing so, tops marked during late October and the last week, around $1,814-16, gain major attention before the key $1,834 hurdle comprising July and September highs.
During the quote’s run-up past $1,834, the $1,850 level may offer an intermediate halt before driving the gold bulls to November’s peak of $1,877.
On the flip side, the stated support line near $1,771 precedes an upward sloping trend line from September close to $1,760 to challenge the short-term downside of the metal.
However, a clear break of the $1,760 level will not hesitate to challenge September’s low of $1,721 and the $1,700 threshold before the gold bears run out of steam around the yearly bottom of $1,687.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1779.88
|Today Daily Change
|1.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1778.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1821.52
|Daily SMA50
|1791.01
|Daily SMA100
|1792.25
|Daily SMA200
|1791.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1794.69
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1778.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1780.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1768.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1757.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1744.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1805.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1815.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1300 even as yields refresh 10-week low
EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.1320 during early Thursday morning in Asia, following a mildly negative daily performance. The currency major’s latest moves disagree with the fall in the US Treasury yields and the market sentiment.
GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3155
GBP/USD holds lower grounds near 1.3280, retreating towards the yearly low during Thursday’s Asian session. Although the cable pair grinds above the 2021 bottom marked on Tuesday, descending RSI line and sustained trading below the short-term key support, now resistance, keeps bears hopeful.
Gold: 200-DMA tests the bulls despite softer yields, RSI divergence
Gold defends short-term key support despite multiple failures to cross the 200-DMA, easing to $1,780 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal snapped a two-day downtrend the previous day amid the US dollar pullback and softer yields.
SafeMoon ready to bounce after 30% bearish fakeout
SafeMoon price action is nearly singular in its current behavior and structure. Very few, if any, significant altcoins have displayed the kind of price behavior SafeMoon has. SafeMoon price faced a strong sell-off during the early part of the Tuesday trading session, collapsing nearly 30% from the daily open of $0.0000030 to $0.0000023.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?