- Gold drops to $3,348 after JOLTS report shows tight labor market.
- US job openings jump in April, boosting the US Dollar and weighing on non-yielding Gold.
- Traders await key labor data, including ADP and NFP, to gauge Fed’s policy path.
- Trump’s tariff threats persist, but possible Xi call and Fed’s Bostic favoring patience ease tension.
Gold price trims some of its Monday gains as it edges down over 0.80% on Tuesday following jobs data from the United States (US), which reveals that the labor market remains tight. At the same time, the overall strength of the Greenback weighed on the non-yielding metal. The XAU/USD trades at $3,348 after hitting a daily high of $3,392.
Investors' mood turned optimistic following the release of the latest US Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which showed that job vacancies rose sharply in April. The data was positive, ahead of a busy week with jobs data releases awaited. On Wednesday, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) National Employment Change for May is expected to improve, followed by Friday’s Nonfarm Payroll numbers.
Bullion prices retreated on rumors of a possible call between US President Donald Trump and his counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping. Last week, Trump announced that China had violated a trade agreement reached in Switzerland. He then doubled down on worldwide steel and aluminum tariffs, which were set to increase from 25% to 50% and take effect on June 4.
The European Commission is pressuring the United States to lower tariffs. Conversely, the Trump administration urged trading partners to submit revised offers by Wednesday to speed up trade talks.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the best monetary policy approach now entails “patience,” and he still sees just one rate cut this year.
Gold daily market movers: US Dollar stages a comeback, pushes Gold lower
- Gold price disappoints traders as the US Dollar recovers. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six currencies, rises 0.52% to 99.22.
- US Treasury bond yields are rising, with the US 10-year Treasury note yielding up two basis points to 4.462%. US real yields have followed suit and are also climbing by two basis points to 2.132%.
- US JOLTS Job Openings in April rose by 7.39 million, from a revised 7.2 million in March. Economists estimated a decrease to 7.10 million vacancies.
- High tensions between the US and China could spur another leg-up in Gold prices. Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on base metals could be inflation prone, increasing precious metals’ appeal. On the other hand, an agreement between Washington and Beijing will likely result in easing tensions and lower Bullion prices.
- Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 48.5 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.
Source: Prime Market Terminal
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold surges past $3,350 with bulls targeting $3,400
Gold price uptrend remains intact despite retreating somewhat from around $3,400. Due to XAU/USD’s overall bias, the ongoing leg down could be an excellent opportunity for buyers, who may target $3,400. Once surpassed, this level clears the path to test key resistance levels.
The first support level to emerge is the May 7 peak at $3,438. A breach of the latter exposes $3,450 as a psychological level, followed by the all-time high (ATH) at $3,500.
Conversely, if Gold falls beneath $3,300, sellers could send XAU/USD on a tailspin toward testing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,235, followed by the April 3 high turned support at $3,167.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.