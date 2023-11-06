- Gold price pares some gains as US long-term bond yields rebound.
- The precious metal fails to hold gains inspired by soft US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
- Investors anticipate the Fed is done hiking interest rates.
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades around $1,985 on Monday, retreating from Friday’s highs at over $2,000, as US long-term bond yields rebound. The yellow metal is paring back some of the gains registered on Friday after the release of the US employment report for October, which showed softer growth in both jobs and wages. Despite the recent retreat, Gold’s downside remains cushioned by persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as the Israeli authorities reject the proposal for a ceasefire, keeping safe-haven bids firm.
The US Dollar remains on the backfoot as market participants now view the US labor market loosening, which would allow Fed policymakers to advocate for keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% till the end of 2023. US export orders have fallen sharply due to higher exchange rates for the US Dollar.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price drops as safe-haven bet diminishes
- Gold price surrenders gains generated on Friday as US bond yields tick higher. This week, many Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are lined up to speak, probably providing further guidance on interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Wednesday.
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Friday that it would be early to deliver commentary about interest rates as two inflation reports will be released before the monetary policy meeting in December.
- 10-year US Treasury yields rose to 4.60% on Monday but downside risks are high on expectations that the Fed is done hiking interest rates.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said that there is a lot of uncertainty about what is driving long-term yields higher and supported keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% on November 1.
- As per the CME Fedwatch tool, traders see more than a 90% chance of an unchanged interest rate decision from the Fed in December.
- Gold price witnessed buyers’ interest on Friday after the US NFP report showed weak hiring and tempered wage growth in October.
- US employers added 150K jobs in October against a downwardly revised 297K reading in September. Economists forecasted a higher increase of 180K. The Unemployment rate rose to 3.9% against the consensus and the former reading of 3.8%.
- A slowdown in job growth in October was already anticipated as at least 30K workers of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union went on strike against Detroit's "Big Three" car makers.
- The monthly Average Hourly Earnings rose at a slower pace of 0.2% in October against 0.3% growth in September.
- Annual wage growth rose by 4.1% in October, remaining between expectations of 4.0% and the former reading of 4.2%. While upside risks to wage growth have eased, inflation is still stubborn as Average Hourly Earnings remain above 3.5%, which economists see as consistent with the Fed's 2% target.
- In addition to the labor market data, the Services PMI remained downbeat. The ISM Services PMI, which is a sector that accounts for two-thirds of the US economy, declined to 51.8 against expectations of 53.0 and the 53.6 reading from September.
- Contrary to the downbeat Services PMI, New Orders for the service industry rose significantly to 55.5 against 51.8 in September.
- Meanwhile, investors seek fresh developments on the Israel-Palestine war for further action in the non-yielding safe-haven asset. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected ceasefire calls when he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.
Technical Analysis: Gold price consolidates near $1,990
Gold price retreats from the psychological resistance of $2,000 as US long-term bond yields recover. Broadly, the precious metal has been consolidating in a range between $1,970 and $2,010 for more than two weeks.
On a daily time frame, Gold price demonstrates signs of inventory adjustment between retail participants and institutional investors. Upward-sloping 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) indicate that the long-term trend is bullish.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
The economic data calendar is relatively light in the world's largest economy this week. However, the focus remains on Treasuries. Two Mondays ago, 10-year U.S. yields surpassed the 5% mark for the first time since the Lehman Brothers crisis.