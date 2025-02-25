Gold price retreats from a record high as traders opt to take some profits off the table.

Worries over Trump’s tariff plans should limit losses for the safe-haven precious metal.

Bets that the Fed would cut rates further could also act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD.

Gold price (XAU/USD) sticks to its negative bias through the Asian session on Tuesday, though it lacks bearish conviction and remains close to the all-time peak touched the previous day. Slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart prompt traders to lighten their bullish bets around the precious metal. That said, worries about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's tariff plans continue to offer some support to the safe-haven bullion.

Furthermore, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut interest rates further this year and the emergence of fresh US Dollar (USD) selling contribute to limiting the downside for the non-yielding yellow metal. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the XAU/USD pair has topped out and positioning for any meaningful corrective decline. Traders now look forward to the US macro data and the Fed speaks for some impetus.

Gold price bulls opt to take some profits off the table; trade war fears continue to act as a tailwind

The US Dollar moves away from over a two-month low touched on Monday and prompts some profit-taking around the Gold price on Tuesday amid slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports are "on time and on schedule" and that reciprocal tariffs on other countries will also go ahead as planned.

This raises the risk of a further escalation of trade tensions and fuels concerns about their impact on the global economy, which might continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.

The recent weaker US macro data reaffirmed bets for two quarter-percentage-points rate reduction by the Federal Reserve this year and might contribute to limiting losses for the non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said late Monday that the US central bank has to take a wait-and-see stance, and needs more clarity before going back to cutting interest rates.

According to the latest data released by the World Gold Council (WGC), physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) registered the largest weekly inflow since March 2022 last week.

Traders now look to the US economic docket – featuring the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index. This, along with Fedspeaks, might influence the USD.

The focus, however, will remain glued to the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday, which could provide cues about the Fed's rate-cut path.

Gold price remains confined in multi-day-old range as daily RSI remains close to overbought territory

The range-bound price action witnessed over the past week or so might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase on the back of the recent strong move up to the record high. That said, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains close to the 70 mark and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further gains. Nevertheless, the bias seems tilted firmly in favor of bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price remains to the upside.

Meanwhile, any corrective slide might continue to attract some dip-buyers around the $2,920-2,915 region, or the lower end of a multi-day-old trading range. This is followed by the $2,900 mark and support near the $2,880 region, which if broken decisively could drag the Gold price to the $2,860-2,855 area en route to the $2,834 zone. The XAU/USD could extend the downfall and eventually drop to the $2,800 round-figure mark.