- Gold price remains sideways as the market awaits US inflation data for further action.
- The US Dollar corrects marginally, while the broader bias remains bullish due to US economic resilience.
- Fed policymakers are expected to maintain the status quo on September 20 as US inflation is falling and the economy is better balanced.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to find a direction as investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. The precious metal remains sideways despite the US Dollar delivering a corrective move, while investors digest global slowdown fears. US inflation data for August carries significance as it is the last one before the September monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is widely expected to remain unchanged.
Last week, Fed policymakers vocally supported maintaining the status quo on September 20 as inflation is falling and the labor market is loosening up. The appeal for the Gold price could be dampened ahead due to expectations of a healthy performance from the US Dollar. In comparison with other G7 economies, the US economy is better absorbing the impact of higher interest rates. The nation is demonstrating itself as resilient, which should heighten demand for the US Dollar.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price consolidates ahead of US CPI data
- Gold price continues to consolidate inside the $1,924 to $1,931 range from the past three trading sessions as investors await the United States inflation data for August, which will be published on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT.
- Investors will stay focused on the inflation data for August. Headline inflation is seen expanding at a significantly higher pace of 0.5%, while core CPI that excludes volatile oil and food prices is seen steady against July’s pace of 0.2% in both segments.
- US headline inflation is seen growing at a higher pace due to the recovery in gasoline prices, which squeezes households’ income.
- The release of the August CPI data will build a base for September’s monetary policy.
- The precious metal remains sideways amid uncertainty over the interest rate peak for the remaining year, while the September monetary policy is expected to remain unchanged amid supportive economic data.
- As per the CME Fedwatch Tool, traders see a 57.6% chance of interest rates remaining unchanged at 5.25% to 5.50% by year-end.
- Labor growth remained stable in August, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.8%. Wage growth slowed, which could slim consumer spending momentum ahead. This could ease additional inflationary pressure.
- Fed policymakers: Dallas Fed Bank President Lorie Logan and New York Fed Bank President John Williams supported an unchanged interest rate decision for September monetary policy last week but kept doors open for further policy tightening in the future.
- Fed Williams said there is no urgency for an interest-rate increase this month as inflation is falling and the economy is better balanced.
- The yellow metal remained lackluster despite some correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY) from its six-month high of 105.00. The USD Index dropped to near 104.60 as deflation risks in China eased in August due to a nominal recovery in inflationary pressures.
- One month of nominal recovery in China’s inflation data is sufficient to warrant economic growth, which will keep the overall trend for the US Dollar bullish.
- Investors are keenly watching whether the central bank pushes the US economy to the “golden path”, meaning a situation where inflation recedes without triggering a recession.
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she is confident that the central bank will contain inflation without damaging the job market. She doesn’t see China-led BRICS expansion as a major threat to the economy.
- About the US Dollar outlook, investors see more strength in the near term as the US economy is better at absorbing the repercussions of higher interest rates among G7 economies. The US economy seems less sensitive to rising mortgage rates, unlike the economies of Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Eurozone, which are facing the threat of a vulnerable economic outlook.
- Bank of America (BofA) strategists expect that the expression of “higher for longer” interest rates by the Fed will trigger a sell-off in equities over the next two months.
Technical Analysis: Gold price trades sideways above $1,920
Gold price has traded back and forth in a narrow range for the past four trading sessions amid deepening uncertainty over interest rates for the remaining year. The precious metal is expected to deliver a power-packed session after the release of Wednesday’s inflation data. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,930 is consistently acting as a strong barrier for Gold bulls. Momentum oscillators indicate a sideways action, indicating that investors await a fresh economic trigger.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
