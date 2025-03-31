Breaking: Gold price conquers $3,100 for the first time ever on tariff war fears

The record rally in Gold price remains unabated as buyers conquer the $3,100 threshold for the time on record. Heightening fears of a potential global trade war and stagflation in the United States (US) intensify safe-haven demand for the traditional store of value, Gold.

The latest Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report highlighted that US President Donald Trump could aim for higher and broader reciprocal tariffs on the ‘Liberation Day’, April 2, triggering a fresh risk-aversion wave across the board.

“Advisers have considered imposing global tariffs of up to 20% that would hit virtually all US trading partners,” the WSJ reported.

It’s a ‘sell everything’ mode for markets, as nervousness grows alongside concerns over a widespread tit-for-tat tariff war, which could intensify inflationary pressures and stifle global economic activity. Investors typically resort to the ultimate safe-haven, the Gold price, in times of market unrest and panic.

The US Dollar (USD) and US Treasury bond yields bear the brunt of mounting US stagflation fears, aiding the record-setting rally in Gold price.

That said, it remains to be seen if Gold price can sustain the ongoing uptrend as traders could resort to profit-taking ahead of the April 2 tariffs announcements by Trump.

Technically, Gold price risks a correction as the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered into an extremely overbought zone, currently nearing 76.



