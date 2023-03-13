Gold price bulls are aiming for $1,890, amid softer US Dollar and falling yields

- XAU/USD is moving toward the $1,900 mark, amid falling US Treasury 2-Year yields.
- Gold price bulls are charging in for the last three trading days.
- The market is heading into the US CPI release with caution.
XAU/USD is surging higher in the last four days and is up around 1% on the day. Falling US Treasury yields have fueled the Gold price higher as the market is scaling out for any 50 bps rate hike possibility for the March FOMC Meeting.
XAU/USD benefited amid the softer US Dollar earlier in the Asian session due to the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the US Treasury intervening in the banking system to rescue the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
Given the fact that surging borrowing cost across and United States (US) is denting financial health, as a result, the market has encountered the SVB fallout.
XAU/USD is showing some strong upward momentum in the wake of falling yield since Gold price is inversely correlated with US Treasury yields – as Gold is sensitive to the shorter end of the yield curve.
A heavy fall in the shorter end of the yield curve occurred last Friday after the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release. The added jobs number was higher than expected while the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.8%. The market interpretation of Friday’s NFP is to look cautious and flurry. The fact that yields are heading lower across the board, especially the shorter end of the US Treasury yield curve, is putting heavy pressure on the US Dollar as well as equity complexes across the globe.
On the data docket, the United States economic calendar will feature the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday, but it looks like the market is heading into the upcoming CPI event with red eyes. We are already in the Fed’s blackout period, therefore market dynamics will likely remain fragile until the 22 March FOMC Meeting.
Gold price key levels to watch
Gold price is looking to break above March’s high at the $1,894 mark. A convincing break above will lead the price toward the $1,900 key psychological mark. Any downside will likely be capped around Monday’s low at $1,866.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1885.96
|Today Daily Change
|16.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|1869.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1835.48
|Daily SMA50
|1871.07
|Daily SMA100
|1810.46
|Daily SMA200
|1775.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1870.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1827.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1809.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1853.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1843.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1841.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1813.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1799.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1884.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1898.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1926.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses below 1.0700 as risk-off flows return
EUR/USD is dropping back below 1.0700, trimming gains in the European session. Risk-off flows return and revive the US Dollar's safe-haven demand, dragging the pair. Investors weigh financial markets risk from SVB, Signature Bank fallout ahead of the US CPI data.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2100 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2100 in Monday's early European trading. The US Dollar is recovering ground amid the dovish shift in the Fed expectations and renewed risk aversion following the SVB fallout.
Gold clings to gains below $1,900 as USD tumbles with yields
Gold price is consolidating below six-week highs of $1,895 amid a broad risk-on mood. The US Dollar tumbles with the Treasury bond yields, as the US regulators’ efforts to tame the financial crisis, due to the SVB and Signature Bank fallout, underpinning Gold price.
USDC mayhem catalyzes recovery rally in Uniswap and Curve DAO
Circle’s stablecoin USDC’s depeg triggered massive uncertainty in the crypto ecosystem over the weekend. Traders rushed to decentralized exchanges Uniswap and Curve to exchange USDC for other digital assets.
Bank crisis hammers Fed hike expectations
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) went bust on Friday, around 44 hours after announcing that they would raise capital to fill in an almost $2 billion hole rich in US treasuries to pay their depositors.