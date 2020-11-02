Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s rebound extends to levels near $1,900

- Gold extends recovery from $1,860 lows to approach $1,900.
- XAU/USD appreciates amid a brighter market mood.
Gold futures have appreciated $17 so far today, extending the rebound from last week’s lows at $1,860 to reach session highs at $1895 at the time of writing.
Gold appreciates amid a brighter market sentiment
The yellow metal has accelerated its recovery on Monday as a brighter market mood has undermined US dollar strength, triggering a modest recovery of some risky assets. Equity markets have opened the week on a strong footing, to pare losses following the sharp declines performed last week. The Dow Jones advanced 1.6% on Monday, with the Nasdaq and the SP Indexes 0.4% and 1.2% up respectively
The positive Chinese and US manufacturing figures have boosted market mood earlier today, easing concerns about the spread of COVID 19 infections and the second wave of lockdowns that are being introduced in an attempt to curb it.
Furthermore, the upcoming US presidential elections are prompting investors to unwind their positions, due to the uncertainty of the results. This may have also contributed to easing US dollar strength.
The market anticipates a Democrat victory on Tuesday, the investors, however, are extremely sceptical about the polls after the lessons learned four years ago and seem to be tasking a more cautious approach, concerned that a contested election that might trigger sharp price moves.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1895.79
|Today Daily Change
|16.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89
|Today daily open
|1878.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1900.09
|Daily SMA50
|1915.66
|Daily SMA100
|1889.63
|Daily SMA200
|1770.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1889.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1864.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1880.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1874.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1865.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1852.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1840.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1891.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1903.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1916.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
